Painful truth Mike Brown must embrace to succeed with the Knicks

Some people are under the impression that inserting Mitchell Robinson into the starting lineup will immediately mask any of the shortcomings that Karl-Anthony Towns has on that end of the floor. While starting Robinson should certainly give the Knicks' defense a boost, Mike Brown is going to have to demand more from Towns as well, specifically when it comes to his decision-making on defense.

Speaking on The Kevin O’Connor Show, Amin Elhassan explained that Brown needs to demand more from the Knicks on defense, especially with Towns. It is a fair point by Elhassan, as Towns has struggled on the defensive end throughout his career.

The playoffs put Towns' weaknesses on full display

When the Knicks flipped Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo for Towns last offseason, no one expected him to suddenly become a good defender. Town is known for his offensive firepower, incredible positional shooting ability, and great touch around the rim; he has never been known for being a good defender.

Still, the Knicks did expect someone who could competently execute basic defensive schemes and follow the defensive game plan that was set by the coaching staff. Last year in the playoffs, Towns executed the wrong coverage on defense frequently enough that teammates began to question if he even understood why it was important.

Brown needs to make it clear that cannot happen

That simply cannot happen, not if the Knicks actually intend to compete for a championship. The Knicks have two defensive weak points on defense: Towns and Brunson. Last year, they were both attacked relentlessly on that end of the floor. At times, they held their own; at times, they didn't. NBA offenses are really good; it is hard to hide two weak points on defense. Playoff teams will find ways to expose them over the course of a series.

If you put Robinson on the floor it helps Towns in a few ways. For starters, it gives them a true rim protector that can eliminate some of the mistakes from Towns and others. It also means that Towns won't have to guard the opposing center, who typically is the main screen setter.

That, at the very least, means Towns might be involved in fewer primary actions, especially from their preferred pick-setter. Still, Towns will need to execute the schemes that Brown sets. Their defense will not hold up if Towns is playing drop when he is meant to be at the level, and Brown needs to set that precedent.