Pacome Dadiet’s trade value has plunged so low the New York Kicks will probably need to attach draft sweeteners to his contract if they want to move him. This is a bummer not just because they could use his roster spot to add another veteran who might actually play, but because of the esteemed list of names they passed on when selecting him at No. 25 in 2024.

Rest assured, this isn’t about one player. Or two. Or three. Or—well, you get the point.

It also isn’t about rewriting history. The Knicks took Dadiet largely because he was willing to sign for 80 percent of the rookie scale ($1.8 million in Year 1) rather than the usual 120 percent ($2.7 million). That extra flexibility each year has helped New York navigate under the second apron, and even pull off certain trades (a la Mikal Bridges).

Still, two things can be true at once. The Knicks won a title, which means never having to apologize. But they also erred with the Dadiet pick. There were better fits and better players they could’ve grabbed.

Plenty of them, in fact. We’ll tackle the most painful ones in the order that they were ultimately drafted.

Kyshawn George, Washington Wizards (No. 24)

Though Kyshawn George came off the board before Dadiet, the Knicks actually owned the first-round pick used on him. They traded it for No. 26 (Dillon Jones), and a second-rounder. New York then flipped No. 26 for a handful of seconds.

Unlike Dadiet, George clearly wasn’t willing to sign for 80 percent of the rookie scale. But the salary difference is negligible. He earned about $1 million more than Dadiet as a rookie, and is on the books for just $100,000 more in 2026-27. His positional size, shooting, defense, and burgeoning playmaking would have been an excellent complement to the Knicks’ current Wingstop trio.

Terrence Shannon Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 27)

Terrence Shanon Jr. has never played a huge role for the Timberwolves, but he’s a downhill force who’s flashed some shooting and defensive grit.

At a time when the Knicks only have one playable wing taller than 6’5” coming off the bench (Mohamed Diawara), he would also be a welcome addition to the rotation—particularly as someone who can scale up to undersized power forward minutes.

Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 38)

New York technically passed on Ajay Mitchell four times. It could have taken him at No. 24, No. 25, No. 34 (Tyler Kolek), or when he actually came off the board, at No. 38. The Knicks instead traded this pick for No. 40 and cash.

Salary caveats no longer apply. New York using No. 34 on Kolek, who plays the same position, doesn’t count as justification, either. Mitchell started off his career on a two-way contract, and has since blossomed into a top rotation player on a championship roster.

The 24-year-old’s three-point shooting remains spotty, but he’s a steady ball-handler and playmaker, mid-range wizard, and able to hold up against switches on defense. Passing on him might sting more than anyone else on this list.

Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies (No. 39)

Would a 6’7” wing earning less than Dadiet who shoots a reasonable clip from three while routinely and effectively guarding the other team’s best perimeter player be a good addition to this Knicks team?

Strike that. Don’t bother responding. The answer is too painful.

And it’ll hurt even more when the Knicks either decline or pick up Dadiet’s $5.4 million team option for 2027-28, when Jaylen Wells is on the books at just $2.5 million.

Oso Ighodaro, Phoenix Suns (No. 40)

Oh, hey, here’s another draft spot the Knicks actually owned. They acquired No. 40 as part of the Mitchell trade from Oklahoma City, only to ship it to the Suns for No. 56 (Kevin McCullar Jr.), and another second.

People tend to focus on what Ighodaro can’t do. He is not a particularly skilled defensive rebounder, and doesn’t profile as a shooter. But he’s a fountain of defensive versatility, an exceptional screener, a savvy passer, a dynamite finisher at the basket, and someone who noticeably improves his team’s performance when on the floor.

If not for the Mark Williams injury in Phoenix, yours truly would be clamoring for the Knicks to try trading for Ighodaro right now. Of course, if not for their excessive wheeling and dealing in 2024, he might already be backing up Karl-Anthony Towns instead of Andre Drummond.

Pelle Larsson, Miami Heat (No. 44)

Pelle Larsson is another iffy shooter, but he has primary ball-handler chops, and draws fouls at a Jimmy Butler-ian rate. Given his positional size, he might be the best all-around Knicks what-if of the second round, a rickety clip from beyond the arc be absolutely damned.

Cam Spencer, No. 53 Memphis Grizzlies

Our list doesn’t have to end with Cam Spencer. Quinten Post at No. 52 is another miniature sliding-doors moment, but he wasn’t on anyone’s radar at the time. Jamal Shead was also taken at No. 45, though the Knicks have a better version of him in Deuce McBride.

Spencer is a different story. Known for his shooting, understated physicality, and secondary ball-handling coming out of school, he has performed as advertised. And then some.

Here is everyone from the past two years averaging at least 20 points, 10 assists, and four made threes per 100 possessions: LaMelo Ball, Luka Doncic, Darius Garland, James Harden, Tyrese Haliburton, and you guessed it, Cam Spencer.