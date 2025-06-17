The Pacers just gave the Knicks an all-too-familiar playoff flashback

The Indiana Pacers lost 120-109 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5, falling into a 3-2 deficit in the NBA finals. They turned the ball over a total of 23 times, leading to 32 Thunder points. The game was an ugly reminder for the Knicks of just how damaging turnovers can be on the biggest stage and how they can ultimately cost you everything.

For the Pacers, it was an unfortunate lapse from their normal play. They are a team that has prided itself on their ability to have the ball fly around the court while not turning it over. Obviously, some credit needs to be given to the Thunder as well. Oklahoma City forced 15 live-ball turnovers, which led to 17 points, one bonus foul, and one shooting foul.

A harsh reminder for the Knicks

The Knicks may sympathize with the Pacers' pain more than most teams. In the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks lived that same reality. Similar to the Pacers, although to perhaps a slightly lesser extent, the Knicks had established a reputation for taking care of the ball.

That ability to secure the rock was established mainly by Jalen Brunson. While Brunson isn't the passer that Pacers' guard Tyrese Haliburton is, he is extremely risk-averse, something that has been exceptionally valuable to the Knicks during his rise to stardom.

However, during the Eastern Conference Finals, the Pacers' defense and ball pressure caused the Knicks to crack. In the series, they suffered costly turnovers at a rate they had seemed immune to previously. In the end, it was one of the biggest contributing factors to them losing the series.

There are very few things in the game of basketball that are more costly than a live-ball turnover. It removes a possession for your own team while giving the other team a possession served on a golden platter.

An issue that has shaped their offseason

The problem was so profound in their series that it will likely shape their offseason plans, at least to an extent. It became very clear that while the Knicks are extremely talented, much of their roster lacks many of the basic skills, like being able to dribble, that a team needs to win in the playoffs.

In the playoffs, defense gets kicked to a new level. This year, it felt like it kicked up multiple levels. At times, it looked like an entirely different sport than the one we had all watched in the regular season. Teams need to have multiple players who can put the ball on the deck while they are getting mauled by some of the best defenders on the planet.

So, while turnovers cost the Knicks, it hopefully served as a blueprint for the areas that the Knicks need to upgrade.