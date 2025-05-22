The Pacers found a pressure point and it might be catastrophic for the Knicks

The Knicks have plenty of film to watch after blowing Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. It will be a painful few days for the Knicks as they sit and pick apart their mistakes, which there were many of. It will be particularly painful for Jalen Brunson, who was relentlessly targeted on defense by the Pacers, something the Knicks will have to find an answer for if they want to turn this series around.

Brunson isn't known for his defense, by any stretch. He tries hard, which is a plus, and more than some other offensive-minded guards have done in the past. He also has a knack for being in the right spot, which leads to him taking a lot of charges.

Still, he is undersized and at a significant disadvantage in most situations. Most of the Knicks' defensive game plans have to do with finding ways to hide Brunson on that end of the floor. It usually means sticking Brunson on the opposing team's worst player and scheming to have one of their many All-Defensive-level wings around to help him.

To his credit, he held his own in the Boston series, both in isolation and defending pick and roll. It isn't a situation he is accustomed to, but he rose to the occasion, which was vital for the Knicks to be able to pull off the upset against the Celtics.

Indiana targeted him over and over

In Game 1, Brunson spent most of his time guarding Aaron Nesmith. To the Knicks' dismay, he wasn't allowed to just stand in a corner with Nesmith. Instead, the Pacers targeted Brunson over and over in pick and rolls, forcing Brunson into every action whenever they could.

In total, Brunson was involved in 23 ball screens where he was guarding the ball screener, according to tracking data. Many of them were set by Nesmith, forcing Brunson to have to switch onto ball handlers like Tyrese Haliburton or Andrew Nembhard.

The results were fantastic for the Pacers. On 16 direct picks, meaning picks that led directly to either a scoring opportunity, foul, or turnover, the Pacers generated 1.63 points per direct. That isn't just efficient, it is historically efficient.

Out of any guard who has guarded the screener on at least 20 picks in a playoff game going all the way back to the 2014 playoffs, none have conceded more points per pick than Brunson and the Knicks did in Game 1.

The Knicks are going to need a way to find a way to hide Brunson better, and fast. It is too easy of a pressure point for the Pacers to push, and time will quickly run out if they continue to push it.