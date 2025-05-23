The Pacers are giving the Knicks a gift they can’t afford to waste

Most of the coverage from Game 1 has been focused on the insane collapse that unfolded, and rightfully so, the Pacers became the first team in the last 27 playoffs to overcome a 14-point deficit in the final 2:50 of regulation. But Game 1 is in the past, the Knicks have reviewed the film, learned what they could, and set their sights on Game 2. Something the film should have revealed to them is the incredible gift Indiana has given them by guarding Karl-Anthony Towns with a center and guarding Josh Hart like he is a shooter. The Knicks desperately need to capitalize on that gift in Game 2.

Aside from the epic collapse in the final six or so minutes of Game 1, the Knicks' offense operated like a well-oiled machine. Their points were coming in a variety of ways, averaging 1.3 points per direct drive, 1.4 points per direct isolation, 1.25 points per direct post-up, 1.1 points per pick, and 1.5 points per direct handoff, per league tracking data.

Part of why the Knicks' offense was so impactful for much of the game had to do with how they were being guarded by Indiana, mainly by having Myles Turner guard Towns and not sagging off of Josh Hart.

Why that matters

In the Knicks' previous two series, against the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics, Towns has been guarded mainly by a long wing. In the Detroit series, that was Tobias Harris, and in the Celtics series, it was Jayson Tatum. Having a wing guard Towns has bothered him throughout the playoffs, and the regular season for that matter.

Putting these smaller players on Towns caused significant decreases in his 3-point attempts, lower usage, and a less engaged player overall. The other side of the coin is that the Pistons and Celtics then had their centers "guard" Josh Hart. Hart isn't seen as a shooting threat by opposing teams, allowing their centers to sag way off of Hart and disrupt the game elsewhere.

The result of those defense strategies was brutal spacing for the Knicks and neutralizing their second-biggest offensive threat in Towns. For whatever reason, the Pacers opted not to follow that blueprint in Game 1.

Towns responded

With Turner guarding him, Towns went 4-of-8 from three, tying his most efficient shooting performance of the playoffs so far. He ended the game with 35 points, the most of his playoff career on the Knicks. The Pacers also treated Hart like a shooting threat, which created space for the Knicks to operate effectively.

The Knicks blew Game 1, that much we know. If the Pacers come out guarding the Knicks the same way in Game 2, it would be a blessing, a blessing that the Knicks must take full advantage of to tie this series up.