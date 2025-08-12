Opening week gives Knicks perfect shot to bury a lingering ghost

Last season, a major talking point was how the Knicks were a combined 0-8 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. This year, they have a chance to set an entirely new narrative on the very first game of the season, when they face off against the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks were already able to dispel any notion that they didn't belong on the same court as the Celtics, as they defeated them in six games in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Now, they will have the opportunity to prove that they can hang with the best of the East on opening night.

The Cavaliers will have plenty of motivation of their own. After dominating the Eastern Conference, they fizzled out in the second round, losing in five games to the Indiana Pacers, who, of course, went on to make the NBA Finals.

Both teams returning most of their players

Both the Knicks and Cavaliers are bringing back most of their rosters this season, with some still notable changes to their benches, that is.

For the Cavaliers, the biggest changes are the departures of Ty Jerome and Isaac Okoro and the additions of Lonzo Ball and Larry Nance Jr. While Jerome was a huge part of their success last season, Ball gives them lineup versatility and a defensive ball-handler who can close games next to Donovan Mitchell.

The Knicks, meanwhile, upgraded their bench depth with two significant signings. First, they bolstered their guard depth by signing Jordan Clarkson before using their midlevel exception to land Guerschon Yabusele with a two-year deal. They still have room to add more depth, with one more veteran minimum at their disposal, which will likely be used to bring in another guard.

The East is wide open

The Knicks and Cavaliers both have high hopes this year in an Eastern Conference that is weaker than it has been in recent years. The Celtics, Pacers, and Milwaukee Bucks all took steps backward this offseason, on paper at least. The Celtics sold off much of their roster, while the Pacers will be without their two best players from last season.

The Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks also made noteworthy upgrades to their rosters, and both will likely be in the mix come playoff time. Still, the division is wide open for the taking, and opening night will be the first look at the two teams who seem best positioned to capitalize.