One player just gave a masterclass in what playoff leadership really means

Most players are good at preaching professionalism, they are trained on what they should say and how they should act, especially when they aren't the team's franchise players, who tend to get a little more wiggle room when it comes to showing personality. Actually displaying that professionalism is harder, and that is exactly what Josh Hart just did.

Throughout the playoffs, the Knicks' starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns had been underwhelming, to put things nicely. Heading into Game 3, they were a total of -50 in the minutes they had shared the floor together. It is the worst total +/- of any lineup in the playoffs, and a stark contrast from the Pacers' combined +/- of +83.

Prior to the game, Tom Thibodeau made the decision to start Mitchell Robinson in place of Josh Hart, hoping it would be the spark to jump-start the team at both ends of the floor. The Knicks responded by pulling off a 20-point comeback win. How much of the win is due to the lineup change is up for debate, however.

Hart handled the bench role like a true pro

Every single NBA player, and professional athlete for that matter, was at one point the best player on a team they played for. Whether it was in high school, college, or now the pros, all of them had a taste for what it is to be "the guy". Most players also have an almost irrational confidence in their ability, it is part of what got them to this point in their careers.

That is part of why it is so hard for players to sacrifice things. Whether it is starts, minutes, touches, or shots. Every player will preach how sacrifice is important to success, but actually sacrificing things is harder. Hart, however, took his demotion to the bench like the true professional he is.

Speaking to the media prior to the game, Hart said, "I can't sit here and preach about sacrifice and getting out of our own personal agendas and all that and then, a decision like that is made, then be mad at it and not want to sacrifice and not want to do that. That's not the kind of person that I am."

Hart still showed up on the court

Hart, coming off the bench, didn't change his workload; he still played 34 minutes, the third-most on the team. He was his normal impactful self on the glass, pulling in 10 rebounds for the game, which trailed only Towns on the Knicks.

As he typically does, he found a way to pull in rebounds when the Knicks needed them most. He snagged five of his rebounds in the final quarter of the game to help secure the victory for the Knicks.