One fatal habit finally shattered the Knicks’ title dream

The New York Knicks' playoff run came to a screeching halt in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, as they fell 125-108 to the Indiana Pacers. It was a close contest for most of the game, before the Pacers opened up a double-digit lead in the third quarter, a lead which they held onto for the remainder of the game. For the Knicks, the same problem that had eaten at them all series, costly turnovers, reared its ugly head once again.

It was more of the same for the Knicks, as they turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 34 points off turnovers for the Pacers. It was the most points the Pacers had scored off turnovers in a game in the playoffs, and tied for the third-most of any team in a game these playoffs.

Making things even more painful, 10 of their 18 turnovers were live-ball turnovers, which led to significantly better transition opportunities for the Pacers, something that also haunted the Knicks throughout the series. The Pacers ended the game with 25 fast-break points, many of them coming directly after made field goals by the Knicks.

Pacers' pressure

The Pacers' ball pressure was relentless. They picked up the Knicks' ball-handlers full court, making them fight for every inch of space. In the end, it clearly took its toll on New York. Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges each finished with five turnovers. For Bridges, it was the most turnovers he had had in a game all playoffs.

Brunson never was able to get comfortable, finishing the game with 15 points and four assists, one fewer than the number of times he turned the ball over. He co-star, Karl-Anthony Towns, also struggled for much of the game, finishing with 22 points and two turnovers of his own.

It will be a long summer for the Knicks. On one hand, they made it further than they had in 25 years. On the other hand, it will be hard not to look back at this series, and the game in particular, and consider it a wasted opportunity.

Once they finish licking their wounds, they will have to spend time reevaluating several aspects of their team. They have to decide if Tom Thibodeau is the right man for the job, if their two star players can not only survive on the court, but thrive on the court, and if this roster is ever be able to get over the hump.