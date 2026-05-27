Jalen Brunson's brilliance has officially reached Steph Curry, Kobe levels

The New York Knicks have been on an absolute tear throughout this year's postseason, and, simultaneously, so, too, has their cornerstone, Jalen Brunson.

Frankly, even his Eastern Conference Finals MVP doesn't do justice to the kind of run the point guard finds himself on.

Amid New York's 11-game win streak en route to their 2026 NBA Finals berth, Brunson has been averaging a ridiculous 26.6 points and 6.7 points per game.

To put into perspective just how rare this level of production is over such a long stretch of time, the only other players in league history to post 26-plus points and six-plus assists per game throughout an 11-game win streak during a single postseason run are Stephen Curry (2017) and Kobe Bryant (2001).

That's it!

It's worth noting that during these years, both Curry and Kobe managed to take home the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Hopefully, Brunson will continue this trend set by these aforementioned all-time legends and help the Knicks snap their 53-year championship drought in the process.

Becky Hammon still doubling down on Knicks, Jalen Brunson slander

Despite this illustrious level of play that literally has him grouped in with two of the greatest talents to ever play the sport, it appears some are still not ready to believe in Brunson's ability to lead this Knicks team to the promised land.

Current Las Vegas Aces head coach and former WNBA legend Becky Hammon, in particular, is still preaching the bizarre belief that six-footers can't be "a one-A dude" in the NBA, as she recently doubled down on such a sentiment by reminding reporters, "Allen Iverson got MVP, and he lost in the Finals."

"I speak from experience... I think the two best teams are probably in the West, but I'm up for being proven wrong...I said what I said. If he proves me wrong, he proves me wrong," Hammon said.

Despite this kind of belief, Brunson, otherwise known as the best "inch for inch" basketball player in the association, currently has the Knicks four wins away from claiming their first title since 1973, and even has New York boasting the second-best odds of winning it all behind only the not-even clinched OKC Thunder, meaning that if the Spurs advance they'd be the favorites in a seven-game series.

Even with everything he's accomplished throughout his tenure with the Knicks (three All-Star and All-NBA nods, four-straight playoff appearances, and NBA Finals berth, etc.), it still seems Brunson's on-court brilliance and overall impact goes underrated.

Hopefully four more wins will make even the biggest of doubters see what the rest of Knicks nation does.