OG Anunoby will quickly become the most interesting Knicks test

For the time being, the New York Knicks are on top. The best team in the NBA and the Kings of their city. But the second apron waits for no one. And in the next few years, the Knicks are going to have to make some second-apron cuts, shedding salary in hopes of staying below that mark. OG Anunoby is the most interesting case.

Anunoby was one of the most important players on the roster this postseason. Without him, the Knicks may not have won a championship. His defense was elite, his shot-making was incredible, and obviously, there was his tip-in at the end of Game 4. Yet over the years, he hasn’t had the best track record when it comes to staying healthy.

So, when the Knicks decide who they want to pay in the long run, all of that needs to be accounted for. It’s why Anunoby is the most intriguing case of the bunch.

OG Anunoby's next contract will test talent vs. availability

Anunoby is one of the best defensive players in the NBA. He can lock down guys on the perimeter and bang with big men down low when he needs to. Elite defensive versatility.

As for Anunoby’s offensive game, he’s reliable on that side of the ball, too. He’s slowly become a knock-down three-point shooter who can create for himself at least a little bit.

The problem with Anunoby is his contract. Right now, he’s the Knicks’ second-highest-paid player. And when the Knicks figure out who’s going to get a new extension, that’s going to come into play.

Anunoby is going to make $42.5 million this upcoming season. After that, $45.4 million in the following season, and right after that, a $48.4 million player option.

Based on those numbers, the most Anunoby could draw in the first year of his next contract would be $72.5 million. Obviously, he probably wouldn’t get that much, but he could probably demand around the $50-$60 million mark at that point in time.

For how much the cap will be at that point, that wouldn’t be too bad, but Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart will probably want significantly less than that.

It seems highly unlikely that the Knicks will be able to keep Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bridges, Anunoby, and Hart. And keeping the four most expensive of the bunch may also be difficult.

So, who should the Knicks prioritize? Anunoby? Even with his history of health issues, despite how well recent years have gone? Or Bridges? Maybe not as good a player, but always on the court.

There’s no clear answer. But the Anunoby situation is easily the most interesting one in New York in the long run.