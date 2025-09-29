OG Anunoby’s Defensive Player of the Year hopes may rest on a teammate’s role

The Knicks' collective goal is to win an NBA championship this season. That doesn't mean the players don't have individual goals as well, though. For OG Anunoby, it is to make an All-Defensive team and win the Defensive Player of the Year award, both of which are more likely if Mitchell Robinson claims the final starting spot this season.

Who claims the fifth starting spot remains to be seen. It currently seems to be a three-man race between Robinson, Josh Hart, and Miles McBride. Each of those three brings a different element to the floor, and the decision will likely hinge on what Mike Brown values the most.

The biggest things that Robinson brings to the table are rebounding and defense. While his individual rebounding ability can flip a game, his defense has the ability to transform the entire team.

Robinson's defensive ability impacts everyone on the floor

Perhaps the biggest argument for starting Robinson is to help insulate Karl-Anthony Towns on the defensive end. As talented as Towns is on offense, he struggles on the defensive end of the floor. Having Robinson alongside him should help Towns, similarly to how Rudy Gobert did with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Others, such as Anunoby, would also benefit from having Robinson on the floor. Anunoby was the Knicks' best defender last season and was asked to do a lot. He guarded everyone from opposing ball-handlers to centers, and did so effectively.

While he is incredibly versatile and capable of guarding any position on the floor, having Robinson on the court will allow him to guard his position more often. It will also free him up to take more calculated risks, jump passing lanes, and help on drivers, knowing that he has a true rim protector playing behind him.

Starting Mitch comes with downsides, too

Starting Robinson will undoubtedly give the defense a major lift. It will also have some downsides for the offense, particularly when it comes to speed of play and floor spacing.

Robinson's offensive impact comes from three main areas: offensive rebounding, finishing lobs, and setting hard screens. He isn't a floor spacer, nor is he the most fleet-footed player in the world. Brown has said he wants to lean into playing with pace and space, and Robinson doesn't help with either of those.

There is also the health concern element. Robinson has missed significant time throughout his career with a multitude of injuries. The goal is to get to the playoffs with him healthy; that should be the number one priority.