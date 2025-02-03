OG Anunoby's injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Rockets Feb. 3

The New York Knicks' five-game winning streak ended on Saturday when LeBron James and the (pre-Luka Doncic trade) Lakers visited MSG. New York has one more game on its Western Conference homestand on Monday against the 32-16 Rockets.

Houston is on a two-game losing streak, with its most recent loss coming on Saturday in Brooklyn. Every Nets starter scored in double digits, while Fred VanVleet (three points) and Amen Thompson (eight points) combined for 11 points. The former will miss Monday's game.

The Knicks could be without one of their starters, too. OG Anunoby left Saturday's loss to LA with a non-contact injury. Fans automatically assumed the worst, but he's listed as questionable for the game against Houston. Don't be surprised if he misses a few games, even though he's questionable. The last thing New York needs is for the injury to become more serious.

OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Rockets

OG Anunoby (foot sprain) is listed as questionable.

Josh Hart's status for tonight's game vs. Rockets

Josh Hart (knee soreness) is listed as questionable.

Alperen Sengun's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Alperen Sengun (calf) is listed as questionable.

Fred VanVleet's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Fred VanVleet (ankle) is out.

Full Knicks injury report

OG Anunoby (foot) and Josh Hart (knee) are questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Pacome Dadiet (toe) are out.

Full Rockets injury report

Alperen Sengun (calf) is questionable. Fred VanVleet (ankle) and Jabari Smith Jr. (fractured left hand) are out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Houston: Aaron Holiday, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, Alperen Sengun

How to watch Rockets at Knicks Feb. 3

Houston at New York will be broadcast on NBA TV, MSG Networks, and Space City Home Network. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Tuesday, Feb. 4: Knicks at Raptors (7:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Feb. 8: Celtics at Knicks (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

Tuesday, Feb. 11: Knicks at Pacers (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)

Wednesday, Feb. 12: Hawks at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Feb. 20: Bulls at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)