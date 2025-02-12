OG Anunoby injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Hawks Feb. 12

There is only one game between the New York Knicks and the All-Star break. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns will travel to San Francisco to represent the Knicks while the other players enjoy some relaxation. Picking up a win over the Hawks on Tuesday at MSG would be a great way to start the time off.

New York bounced back from a disappointing loss on Saturday to Boston with a 128-115 win over Indiana on Tuesday. Towns led the Knicks with 40 points (14-of-23) and 12 rebounds. Josh Hart recorded 30 points (12-of-16), 10 rebounds, and five assists. Brunson had an off night with eight points.

Atlanta will enter The Garden on a three-game win streak. The Hawks beat the Magic, 112-106, on Monday. They're 3-0 since their moves at the trade deadline that left everyone confused.

OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Hawks

OG Anunoby's status is unknown, but he was initially listed as questionable before Tuesday's game against the Pacers. He was ruled out after being a game-time decision. The smart decision would be to keep him sidelined past the All-Star break.

Trae Young's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Trae Young (Achilles) is listed as probable. He played in Monday's win over Orlando.

Knicks injury report

New York hasn't released its injury report after playing in Indiana on Tuesday. OG Anunoby (foot), Mitchell Robinson (ankle), and Pacome Dadiet (toe) were sidelined.

Hawks injury report

Trae Young (Achilles) is probable. Larry Nance (knee), Vit Krejci (back), Jalen Johnson (shoulder), and Kobe Bufkin (shoulder) are out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Karl-Anthony Towns

Atlanta: Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Mouhamed Gueye, Onyeka Okongwu

How to watch Hawks at Knicks Feb. 12

Atlanta at New York won't be nationally televised but will be available on NBA League Pass and MSG Networks. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Thursday, Feb. 20: Bulls at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, Feb. 21: Knicks at Cavaliers (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Sunday, Feb. 23: Knicks at Celtics (1 p.m. ET on ABC)

Wednesday, Feb. 26: Sixers at Knicks (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Friday, Feb. 28: Knicks at Grizzlies (8 p.m. ET)