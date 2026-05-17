OG Anunoby basically confirms he's ready to rejoin Knicks in the most OG way possible

OG has just confirmed what many already suspected: He’ll be ready to rock when the New York Knicks open the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night. Of course, because he’s OG Anunoby, he revealed the information in painfully and hilariously awkward fashion.

Which is to say, he delivered the news in the most OG Anunoby way possible.

OG Anunoby acknowledges that he’s sprinting like only he could

Updates on Anunoby’s recovery from a right hamstring strain have been a journey. Just a few days ago, he participated in “some parts” of practice, but did not scrimmage, and head coach Mike Brown would not confirm whether he was sprinting.

Ahead of the weekend, Anunoby once again wasn’t in uniform for New York’s practice, yet Brown said he was a full participant. Encouraging, yes, but a critical, if somewhat hysterical, mystery loomed: Was he sprinting?

The New York Post’s Zach Braziller was brave enough to ask Anunoby himself this very question. Fred Katz of The Athletic was heroic enough to post the change, which was equal parts comical, awkward, and revealing:

Cannot stop laughing at this exchange between @NYPost_Brazille and OG Anunoby from this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/ELHAs1n5wx — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 16, 2026

It doesn’t get much more OG Anunoby than this. A man of few words, it makes sense that he’d unofficially confirm his return for the conference finals using a mix of clumsy silences, and a total of seven syllables.

Don’t interpret this as a complaint. Yours truly has nothing but the utmost respect for the dude who refuses to emote so hard he’s forced MSG Networks’ Monica McNutt to travel great lengths on live television to coax a smile out of him.

This is fantastic news for the Knicks

Wrapped in the on-brand unintentional hilarity of this Anunoby exchange is some pretty big news. After more than 10 days of guarded updates from the Knicks, the 28-year-old seems definitively on track to re-enter the rotation in time for the conference finals. If this isn’t cause for the most dramatic sigh of relief possible, then I’m not sure what warrants one.

Granted, the Knicks may have to adjust their expectations in advance of Anunoby’s return. He was arguably their most valuable player at the time of the injury, bringing his usual amount of controlled defensive anarchism, with an extra helping-and-a-half of wildly efficient offense. It became trendy (and accurate) to say he had ended New York’s third-option debate.

As the team’s second-leading scorer, behind only Jalen Brunson, he actually incited a new one: Was he the second option? Karl-Anthony Towns doing his best Nikola Jokic impression probably fires that notion into the sun. Still, that Anunoby was scoring enough to pose the question is a pretty big deal.

Whether the Knicks can expect the same degree of output immediately upon his return is debatable. Hamstring injuries are fickle. He’ll have missed roughly two weeks when Game 1 tips off. He might need some time to find his bearings.

And that assumes he’s 100 percent. His return may have been expedited to accommodate the higher stakes, in which case the version of Anunoby who was averaging 21.4 points while nailing 67.2 percent of his twos and 53.8 percent of his threes may be a memento of earlier rounds.

Whatever. You can’t rain on this parade. Anunoby returning is a huge lift for the Knicks even if he’s not scoring like a No. 2 option. It’s even sweeter knowing he strained only his hamstring, and not also his wonderfully awkward sense of humor.