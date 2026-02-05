Knicks were quietly the biggest winners of failed Giannis trade sweepstakes

The 2026 NBA Trade Deadline has officially come to pass, and, despite the 24/7 rumors that Giannis Antetokounmpo could find himself on the move, as of this writing, he remains a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. In an odd way, this could prove to be a major win for the New York Knicks.

Yes, many fans may have been holding out hope that they'd see the superstar forward be dealt to the Big Apple by February 5. According to numerous reports, this interest in joining forces was mutual.

Now, with a move failing to come to fruition, one could perceive this inactivity as a bit of a let-down.

However, just because a midseason trade wasn't made, it doesn't mean a blockbuster trade sending Giannis to the Knicks can't still happen.

If anything, it makes it more likely that one could be on the horizon, particularly during this coming offseason.

Lack of Giannis movement bodes well for Knicks ahead of offseason

To those in the know, it was always believed that waiting until the summer would provide the Knicks with their cleanest path to executing a Giannis deal.

This offseason, Leon Rose and company will be able to construct a much more desirable package to dangle in front of Milwaukee, one that could include both their 2026 and 2033 first-round picks, the latter of which they wouldn't have been eligible to use at the deadline.

On top of this, as recent trends suggest, big man Karl-Anthony Towns' (the high-priced contract needed to be sent outbound to make the money work) stock has actively been surging, what with his recent All-Star selection and New York's eight-game win streak.

If these successes continue during this second half of action and into the postseason, it should only make his value rise on the trade block.

Add all this to the fact that making in-season shakeups of blockbuster magnitude generally coincide with a ton of added risks, and waiting for the summer to bring on a major trade acquisition, which would allow the team to build chemistry in training camp and preseason, seems like the most logical course of action.

Earlier this week, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Bucks are willing to work with their superstar forward in trade talks and send him wherever he wishes to go.

Not too long ago, ESPN's Brian Windhorst revealed that Giannis essentially has already informed the franchise that he wants to be a Knick.

Do the math, folks!