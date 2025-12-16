Knicks trade deadline plans may have shifted after recent Karl-Anthony Towns surge

Since reports surfaced suggesting that Giannis Antetokounmpo has a strong desire to join the New York Knicks if traded from the Milwaukee Bucks, analysts, pundits, and mere keyboard warriors alike have been busy concocting hypothetical scenarios that would make such a blockbuster happen.

In virtually every one of them, due to finances and sheer star power, Karl-Anthony Towns has been found heading outbound.

However, since these reports, the big man has seemingly had a fire lit under him and has been playing some of the best basketball of his orange and blue tenure, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Knicks star has been playing lights out defense since Giannis reports

Throughout his career, Towns has built up a reputation as a player who's tremendous on the offensive end but lousy on the defensive end.

Following the initial wave of reports back on December 3, however, it seems that he's seen an uptick in both effort and production on the less glamorous side of the ball, as he's been sporting a defensive rating of 101.1 and a stocks average of 2.0 while holding opponents to 40.2 percent shooting from the field and, with him on the floor, opposing teams to just 98.2 points.

These metrics are considerably improved from the 113.3 rating, 1.5 stocks, 47.7 opponent field goal percentage, and 112.3 opponent points he boasted over the 20 games prior, and the 111.4 rating, 1.7 stocks, and 47.9 opponent field goal percentage he registered through all of last season.

Excitingly enough, his offensive efforts have only managed to improve along with the boost in productivity on defense, as he's clocking in with an offensive rating of 125.8, a net rating of 24.7, an effective field goal percentage of 64.3, and 24.0 points per game while shooting 52.6 percent from deep.

During this stretch, the Knicks have gone undefeated and, now, find themselves heading into Tuesday night's NBA Cup title round against the San Antonio Spurs as favorites to win it all.

Be it a mere coincidence or a result of extra motivation, since the Giannis trade rumors started circulating, Towns has brought his all-around game to new levels. In turn, the Knicks have surged on the court and, simultaneously, in the standings.

Because of this, the belief that New York should simply look for another strong rotation piece seems to be growing stronger than the one centered around pursuing a Giannis blockbuster.