Surprise Knicks stud tabbed as player to 'keep an eye on' this trade season

While everyone's fixated on the pipe dream blockbuster idea that would send Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Big Apple, Newsday's Steve Popper seems to be focusing on some actually realistic moves he believes the New York Knicks may wind up making between now and February's trade deadline.

Unfortunately, his ideas could see a beloved rotation player being sent outbound.

During a recent appearance on The Putback, Popper discussed how the cash-strapped Knicks could prioritize cutting down their payroll to avoid any more long-lasting second-apron tax penalties, and specifically noted how the front office might look into offloading upcoming free agents that theoretically could be priced out of New York once eligible to sign a new deal.

Sadly, one player the in-the-know seasoned writer highlighted as being someone to "keep an eye on" is fifth-year guard Miles McBride

Miles McBride listed as possible outbound trade asset for Knicks

Since arriving in New York back in 2021, McBride has established himself as a fan favorite among the Knicks faithful.

Now in 2025-26, the former second-round pick is amid a career-best campaign in the orange and blue threads, dropping impressive averages of 11.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 44.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Through 18 games played, he also ranks third in offensive rating (123.3) and second in overall net rating (11.5) for the third-seeded, 14-7 Knicks.

Unfortunately, while these efforts have certainly been a major boon in New York's early-season successes, Popper believes that his ascension in on-court production could lead him to a lucrative new payday once he's eligible.

"He's obviously worth more than what they paid him. His next contract is going to reflect that," Popper said.

Two years ago, McBride inked a $13 million extension that would keep him with the Knicks through 2027, meaning the ball club technically still has another full year of his services under team control before they have to worry about any of this.

However, given they "don't like to lose a free agent for nothing" and that they're already $4 million over the second apron this year as is, Leon Rose and company could theoretically fast-track his exit mid-season, especially if they believe he's certain to receive offers during the 2027 free agency period that they can't afford to match.

Just this past summer, guys like Atlanta's Dyson Daniels and Denver's Christian Braun received new contracts in the $100-plus million range.

Even just over half of that would likely be outside of New York's spending range, which, to Popper, gives reason to believe that the Knicks may strongly consider parting ways with Deuce this season and gain some breathing room in the salary cap department rather than simply waiting for the inevitable to come two summers from now.