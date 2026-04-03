Knicks struggles stem from arguably their greatest strength

On paper, this New York Knicks team has one of the most well-rounded and overall loaded starting lineups in the entire association.

Consisting of two established All-Stars in Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, two of the game's top three-and-D wings in OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, and a do-it-all Swiss Army Knife swingman in Josh Hart, this first-five lineup is littered with studs who have proven themselves capable of taking on heavy-hitting roles within a team's system.

Unfortunately, they find themselves struggling to mesh here in year two as a collective, and their established track records serving as top dogs may ironically be the reason why.

Sacrifices must not only be made, but accepted by Knicks core

Outside of Brunson, before coming to New York, all three of Towns, Anunoby, and Bridges had indisputable roles serving as either a 1A or 1B on their respective teams.

Bridges, specifically, was coming off a career-best season from a statistical standpoint during his 2023-24 stint with the Brooklyn Nets, where he posted 19.6 points on 37.2 percent shooting from deep while serving as the team's top option.

Heck, even Hart had found himself playing a major role in the scoring department during his short-lived tenure with the Trail Blazers, as he wrapped up his 2021-22 season in Portland by dropping a whopping 19.9 points per game on 50.3 percent shooting from the floor and 37.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

However, with the 2025-26 regular season nearly over, this core is seemingly more uncomfortable than ever with their shot diet.

Both the test and counting stats make it quite clear that Brunson is the de facto number one on the Knicks, with Towns at number two and Anunoby, Bridges, and Hart closely trailing in the pecking order, with what seems to be a constantly changing hierarchy.

The problem is that while The Captain is visibly comfortable in his role, the rest seem to be having a hard time adapting to their regressed usage from an efficiency and overall effectiveness perspective.

From KAT posting the second-lowest points-per-game average and third-lowest field goal percentage of his entire career to Bridges' offensive production seemingly falling off a cliff since the start of the New Year, there's no denying that these should-be studs are producing considerably short of well-deserved expectations.

Instead of what should theoretically be a seamless "next man up" approach on offense, the fact of the matter is this team has consistently shown that when Brunson has an off night, his supporting cast has struggled to make up for it.

Make no mistake about it, when they're locked in, and all five starters are firing on all cylinders, the Knicks are truly one of the hardest teams in the league to beat.

Sadly, their inconsistencies throughout the campaign still have them trying to "feel out the right balance of power on offense," as The Ringer's Zach Lowe recently described it.

If they can find a way to sustain a cohesive offensive rhythm, New York should once again find themselves as a final four team left in the postseason. However, if they continue to see-saw, a less-than-enviable excursion could be awaiting them.