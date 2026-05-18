Knicks still trying to keep worst-kept secret under wraps

Though it's been widely believed that the New York Knicks will get OG Anunoby (hamstring strain) back in the fold in time for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, coach Mike Brown still appears hesitant to make any guarantee just over 24 hours away from opening tip.

During a practice media session on Monday, the headman discussed how the team is now preparing for their upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers and provided the exciting update that everyone, including the veteran forward, had practiced in full.

However, this is as far as Brown opted to go when it comes to revealing the status of his players coming into Tuesday's series opener, for, per the New York Post's Stefan Bondy, he "stopped short" of saying if everybody will be active, noting that, at the end of the day, he'll listen to what the medical staff has to say.

While this non-answer may raise a few eyebrows, Brown has built up a reputation for playing things coy throughout his debut season with the Knicks.

Even when Anunoby initially tweaked his hamstring in Game 2 of their semifinal series against Philadelphia, Brown stated, "I don't know anything" about the situation and suggested that he only threw in Duece McBride down the stretch because he didn't see the forward on the sidelines.

By the time the opening tip-off is tossed up, OG will have had just shy of three weeks of rest and recovery.

Considering his hamstring strain was initially deemed a mere "tweak" rather than anything more severe, though the injury report may not be updated at this point, it is one of the worst-kept secrets that, barring a surprising setback, Anunoby will be out there for their series opener versus Cleveland.

Knicks should temper expectations for OG Anunoby's return

Now, though the expectation is that Anunoby will be available for Game 1, the Knicks and their fanbase should by no means expect the forward to pick up exactly where he left off pre-injury.

Regardless of the reported severity, hamstring strains are inherently tricky.

The forward personally understands this well, having endured an agonizing run-in with this exact ailment, albeit far more intense, during their ill-fated 2024 postseason excursion.

With this in mind, taking things slow and steady to keep him on the court for the entirety of their hopeful championship run should be their ultimate goal moving forward.

When available and fully healthy, Anunoby is a true difference-maker for the Knicks.

In eight games played this postseason, he finds himself posting sensational, all-around averages of 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks on a ridiculous 61.9 percent shooting from the floor and 53.8 percent shooting from deep while posting the fourth-best plus-minus in the league at plus-14.8.

Heading into Tuesday's opener, it seems all but certain that New York will have him active and ready to go. After that becomes official, it will be up to coach Brown and the entire medical staff to keep him at such a status.