Spurs may have just unintentionally signed their death warrant with win over Knicks

The Spurs just took down the New York Knicks out at MSG Monday night to secure their first win of the 2026 NBA Finals.

Based on recent history, it may very well be their last of the series.

Let's not forget what happened the last time the Knicks gave up a game out on their home floor during this year's postseason run.

After losing Game 3 of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, this hard-nosed, mentally tough New York squad took the adversity personally. Using their frustrations, they not only went on to rattle off a 16-point win in their follow-up but also embarked on a historic 13-game win streak, eight of which boasted double-digit point differentials.

This matchup against San Antonio has already proven to be quite chippy and personal. From double-digit deficits to unnecessary roughness, the Knicks have certainly dealt with their fair share of tribulations in this championship round.

Fortunately, up to this point, they've consistently come out on the other side stronger because of it.

Now, with their quest to go up 3-0 tarnished following Monday's 115-111 loss, the hope is that they can continue to learn through enduring hardships and make up for their upset loss in Game 3 by going on yet another epic run -- you know, like the last time they felt they let their faithful fans down.

Mike Brown believes winning will be tough if Knicks can't get foul calls

To give themselves the best chance to make up for Monday's loss with a win in Game 4, Knicks coach Mike Brown believes the officiating team needs to start evening out their foul calls.

Following Game 3, the first-year headman called out the referee team for allowing the Spurs to shoot 24 free throws in the second half alone compared to New York's eight, a disparity he "never thought" he'd see in an NBA Finals.

As a whole, San Antonio attempted 32 foul shots compared to the Knicks' 22.

To Brown, should this kind of contrast rear its ugly head in any other follow-up games moving forward, "it's going to be tough for us to win."

Now, while he made sure to note that the Spurs are overall "a great team" and that coach Mitch Johnson and his players deserve "a lot of credit" for how they played on the night overall, it's hard not to feel that being outscored 20 to six from the charity stripe in the second half of a close 115-111 game didn't play a major role in the Knicks's ultimate demise.