Knicks just signed player to contract and stole from the Heat

The New York Knicks have signed Bryson Warren to an Exhibit 10 deal ahead of training camp, the team announced on Tuesday. Warren, who skipped college in favor of jumping straight to the G League, has spent the last two years with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate.

Warren is still just 20 years old, but he has been playing in the G League for two seasons now (and has also played in two Summer Leagues with the Heat). New York has three two-way spots still open, and now, it seems as though Warren will have a chance to compete for one of them.

He could be a very interesting guy to take a chance on.

Why should the Knicks sign Bryson Warren?

Warren is a 6-foot-3 guard who still has plenty of room to develop, and he hasn’t gotten the chance to play at the NBA level just yet. That’s why the Knicks could be an interesting place for him.

This past season, Warren appeared in 49 games with the Skyforce, playing 23.3 minutes per contest (which was up from the 17.4 he played in his 27 rookie-season games).

In those 49 appearances, Warren averaged 11.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 41.4% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc on 5.6 three-point attempts per contest.

New York has plenty of guard depth on the roster (Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson, and Tyler Kolek) and even more competing in training camp (Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet), but Warren could make for a perfect two-way addition.

Getting the chance to learn from the likes of Brunson, McBride, and more as a smaller guard could be exactly what Warren needs to take the next step in his career.

He’s still improving as a three-point shooter and all-around guard, but his volume from deep range took a leap in his sophomore season in the G League.

Warren earned significantly more opportunities in his second season with the Skyforce, and the Knicks could not have the chance to bring him on board in Westchester to play for their G League squad next year.

Giving him big-time reps in Westchester while also keeping him in the organization on a two-way contract would give the Knicks an intriguing young prospect in the pipeline.

Warren has to prove himself in training camp, but he now has a clear pathway to joining the Knicks for next season.