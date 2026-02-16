Knicks reunite with veteran forward to help keep NBA career alive

On the same day that one former member of the New York Knicks organization joined forces with the enemy, another has officially made their way back home.

Monday, the Westchester Knicks announced that they had acquired veteran forward T.J. Warren via return rights, making it his second stint with New York's G League affiliate.

T.J. Warren returns to Knicks G League squad to continue pro career

Once a promising prospect for the Pacers who was riding high on season averages of 19.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.2 steals the year before a small left navicularstress fracture cut his season short in 2019-20, over the last five years, Warren has seen his stock plummet to rock bottom while bouncing around from team to team.

On top of this, he hasn’t appeared in a single NBA game since early April of 2024 during his brief stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Last season, the former lottery pick suited up for the Knicks developmental squad for 21 games, where he posted impressive averages of 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals, and just shy of a block while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 36.2 percent from deep.

Now, the 32-year-old has opted to retun to the club for a second consecutive go-around.

Over the last several months, there have been many veteran players who have commited to G League stints in an effort to keep their pro career alive.

Former All-Star Victor Oladipo is currently suiting up for the Bucks' affiliate club, the Wisconsin Herd, while 2017 MVP finalist Isaiah Thomas is currently with the Jazz's affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

Warren now becomes the latest example of an established NBA player holding onto the hope of getting another shot back in the big leagues.

As for the Knicks, they've been rather busy in the acquisitions department as of late.

From landing Jose Alvarado at the 2026 NBA Trade Deadline to last week's surprise signing of 2022's top 10 selected Jeremy Sochan following his buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, the organization has been quite active with its in-season additions.

Now, granted, Warren is by no means on the same level as either one of these aforementioned players -- after all, they are full-scale talents while the veteran is merely with the development team.

However, considering his experience in the association, dominant play while logging minutes in Westchester, and the possibility of an extra roster spot opening up between now and April (Jordan Clarkson is viewed as a possible buyout candidate), there's a case to be made that Warren's return to New York is more of an emergency insurance plan than a simple afterthought G League signing.