Recently surfaced Mohamed Diawara clip should put all post-surgery fears to rest

Any time a player goes under the knife, concerns over recovery hardships and possible residual effects tend to pop up. A recently surfaced clip of New York Knicks wing Mohamed Diawara should have put any and all worries about his own status to rest.

Soon after the Knicks' championship run, the rookie underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured left ring finger. The operation held him out from taking part in Las Vegas Summer League action, which only prolonged first glimpses of what a post-op Diawara looked like on the hardwood.

Fast forward to early August, and we now see the Frenchman back to taking part in on-court action, as he was recently seen getting in some runs at Upsilon Basketball camp and, what should be to the delight of Knicks fans, his shooting stroke looked to be in rare form.

From cashing in on in-game, off-the-catch triples to working on individual shooting drills, the footage showed Diawara seamlessly working on his complementary scoring skills, which should come in handy this coming season, especially if New York opts to make more cash-saving moves throughout the season.

Mohamed Diawara should be looking to level up after new Knicks deal

Diawara was a pleasant surprise during his rookie campaign in 2025-26, as he flashed serious potential of becoming a trusty 3&D contributor in his 69 games played, cashing home on roughly 37.0 percent of his long-range attempts while registering an elite 106.7 defensive rating.

As a result of his promising production in rather limited action (averaged just 9.2 minutes per game), the second-round pick was rewarded with a new four-year, $10 million contract this summer, clearly suggesting that the Knicks are investing in the 21-year-old as a potential key role player for the foreseeable future.

Now, heading into year one of his deal and year two of his NBA career, he's presumably looking to level up his on-court play and prove himself worthy of such a long-term commitment.

This workout footage, coming just weeks after having his surgery, shows that Diawara is invested in doing exactly that.

Now, with his rehab going as originally planned, the expectation is that he'll be able to start next month's training camp as a full participant, with Diawara recently revealing that even though he's still wrapping up his surgically repaired finger, he's "in good shape" and that his finger "is fine."

Hopefully this holds true come late September. Fortunately, by the looks of it, he seems to be operating without any hitches in his game.