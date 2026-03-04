Recent Knicks surge would have been impossible without Tom Thibodeau firing

The New York Knicks have been one of the hottest teams in the entire league over their last 19 games of action, as they are tied for the second-best record throughout this stretch at 15-4.

Though most would assume this top-flight success has primarily been achieved through their offensive excellence, as they have two of the game's most lethal bucket-getters at their respective positions in Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, and are boasting a top-10 scoring unit on the season, it's been their play on the less glamorous side of the ball that has paved the way.

Surprisingly enough, how they've been executing on defense since late January would have been virtually impossible had they not parted ways with former head coach Tom Thibodeau last summer.

Knicks playing at elite defensive levels without overusing their players

Yes, Thibodeau has established himself as a tremendous defensive-mind who, throughout his tenure as a head coach, has led some of the game's most effective squads on that end of the floor.

However, on top of this reputation, he's also become well known for shelling out excess minutes to his players, something that was put on full display during his final year with the Knicks in 2024-25, where four of his five starters ranked in the top-25 in the league in minutes per game, two of whom in Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges fell in at second and fourth, respectively.

Now, with Mike Brown at the helm, New York finds itself not only ranking significantly higher in the defensive rating department compared to last season, but leading the league in the category over the last six weeks.

Most impressive of all, they're doing so with their players logging far fewer minutes.

Over their past 19 games, the Knicks have posted an elite, number-one-ranked defensive rating of 103.0 and have held more than half of their opponents to under 100 points, their most recent victim being the Toronto Raptors, whom they bested on Tuesday night by a final score of 111-95.

During this span of games, Brunson and OG Anunoby have been the team's only players to rank within the top 30 in minutes per game, falling in at seventh and 27, respectively.

Though it was initially believed that the switch from Thibodeau to Brown at the head coach position was influenced by a desire to see the Knicks' offense make its way into the 21st century, it's now evident that the shakeup has proven to do wonders on the defensive end as well.