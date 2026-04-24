Knicks' playoff nightmare could spark shocking offseason shakeup

Should the New York Knicks end up losing this first-round matchup against Atlanta, it goes without saying that major shakeups will be coming their way this offseason as a direct result.

After all, given owner James Dolan's championship-round-or-bust mandate, a quarterfinals ouster against the sixth-seeded Hawks would undoubtedly be enough to spark significant change.

Now, while most may believe parting ways with Karl-Anthony Towns or pursuing a blockbuster for Giannis Antetokounmpo will be at the top of New York's to-do list in such an event, there's a case to be made that a pivot away from who's currently running the show as headman should be their top priority, and someone like Steve Kerr might just be the only logical successor at this point.

Knicks must go all-out on Steve Kerr if he's willing to coach right away

Let's not forget that before kicking off his career on the sidelines with the Warriors back in 2014, Kerr was heavily linked to the Knicks as a top candidate to become their next head coach.

Ultimately, he opted to sign with Golden State, where he's built a Hall of Fame-worthy coaching career, while New York was forced to go with Derek Fisher, who... well, we all know how that turned out.

Surprisingly, even after all his successes with the organization, it appears his tenure in the Bay Area is on the verge of ending, as reports are circulating that he's strongly considering making his departure from the organization.

Yes, the storied headman has gone on record saying that, if he were to leave the Warriors, his intention would be to take some time off and not join another club right away.

However, the opportunity to not only sign with a team he had serious interest in when he was last a free agent coach, but also one with a ready-to-win roster like the Knicks, may be too great to pass up.

Throughout his 12 seasons calling the shots on the sidelines, Kerr has compiled a resume that includes four NBA Championships, six NBA Finals berths, two Gold Medals for Team USA, an NBA Coach of the Year award, and an overall record of 604-353.

Even if the Knicks were to run things back with this same core for next season, there truly seems to be no better candidate to bring them to the promised land than Steve Kerr.

Knicks must strongly consider firing Mike Brown if ousted in first round

Regardless of whether it's for Kerr or someone else, should New York be ousted in round one, they must strongly consider firing Mike Brown.

When the Knicks gave Tom Thibodeau the boot last summer and replaced him with Brown, the public reaction was at best mixed.

Nine months later, this still seems to be the case, and rightly so.

Now, with the ball club falling behind 2-1 against the Hawks, any belief that he's the guy capable of bringing this team to the mountain top is starting to rapidly dissipate.

Yes, the Knicks certainly have their issues from a roster-makeup standpoint.

Jalen Brunson is a borderline liability on the defensive end; KAT has a propensity to shy away in critical moments; Mikal Bridges is nauseatingly hot-and-cold in the scoring department.

However, this same core group came within just two wins of reaching the NBA Finals a season ago under coach Thibodeau's leadership. With Brown at the helm, they're two losses away from being on the wrong side of a first-round upset.

Perhaps Leon Rose and company were right in thinking Thibs wasn't the one who could lead New York to a title, but their switch to Brown is far from looking like the right answer to push them over the hump.

In the event of a true playoff nightmare, should the front office be willing to swallow their pride and axe Brown after just one season, it seems like Steve Kerr could be an ideal target to go all-out for.