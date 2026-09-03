Peyton Watson just unintentionally made Jalen Brunson look even more heroic

As if Jalen Brunson wasn't already at legendary status after guiding the New York Knicks to their first NBA Championship in 53 years, Peyton Watson may have unintentionally reminded everyone of just how heroic his efforts truly were.

During a recent appearance on Curious Mike, the wing discussed the outside pressures of trying to play through injuries in the postseason, something he experienced firsthand when many started to question his priorities while sitting out this past playoff run with the Nuggets as a result of a Grade Two hamstring strain.

Watson admitted that heading into the playoffs, he "didn't feel healthy," which kept him sidelined for Denver's ill-fated six-game quarterfinals series against the Timberwolves.

Now, despite what some may say, a player sitting out because of injury is completely justified. They know the feel of their own bodies better than anyone, so if they decide they're not right to play, then they're not right to play. To argue otherwise would be completely absurd.

On the flip side of this equation, however, those who choose to try and fight through the discomfort and risk it all for the sake of their team should always be commended and celebrated.

With this mindset, Brunson deserves to be forever praised for pushing through an undisclosed wrist injury that not only nagged him throughout the Knicks' title run but also forced him to undergo surgery as soon as the season came to an end.

Knicks star fought through pain when easy path would have been to sit

With a snapped tendon in his dominant wrist, the point guard still went on to lead all players in the 2026 postseason in points with 28.4 per game while shooting at a 46.5 percent clip from the floor and a 36.3 percent clip from deep.

He would also drop a ridiculous 32.6 points in the NBA Finals, and posted a whopping 45 points on 51.9 percent shooting from the floor and 57.1 percent shooting from deep to close out the Spurs for good in the series-clinching Game 5.

Now, nearly three months removed from the series, and just shy of two months since going under the knife, the Knicks superstar has yet to be cleared for basketball activities.

With training camps set to open in just a few weeks, the status of Brunson's availability is still unknown.

Of course, despite this nightmare-fuel mystery, it can only be assumed that if one were to ask the point guard if he were presented with a do-over and had a chance to approach things in a different manner, it's almost certain that he'd opt to do things the same way.

For his on-court successes and internal sacrifices, Brunson has undoubtedly cemented himself into Knicks lore as an all-time legend.