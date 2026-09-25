Latest Pacome Dadiet report dashes all hope of proposed cost-cutting Knicks move

The New York Knicks are gearing up to hold an open tryout of sorts during training camp, with a wide range of Exhibit 9 players aiming to earn a standard deal with the club for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Though New York technically has two open roster spots available, due to salary cap restraints, only one will presumably be filled. That said, one proposed approach to allow two signings from this batch of recently added talent is to trade wing Pacome Dadiet, a recently selected first-round pick who just turned 21 years old this summer.

His enviable youth, coupled with his high-end draft status, should certainly draw attention from opposing squads if dangled on the trade market, right?

Well, according to the New York Post's Stefan Bondy, this doesn't appear to be the case at all.

In a recent piece penned by the seasoned writer, it was revealed that Dadiet "has no value" on the trade market, noting that in order to move on from his services, the Knicks would need to include draft capital in the mix as well, assets they're running somewhat short on at the moment.

Frankly, the idea that there aren't a ton of suitors for the forward isn't all that surprising. After all, the man has regularly found himself moving in and out of the G League and averages just 1.7 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in his career.

However, the idea that a third-year former first-rounder has piqued zero rival teams' interest on his own is a bit troubling and makes the idea of the proposed cost-cutting move all the more unlikely.

Knicks tried and failed to swap Pacome Dadiet for extra center help

Dadiet's lack of worth on the trade block isn't the only key takeaway from Bondy's latest intel drop.

According to his sources, the Knicks tried to pursue a trade for Charlotte Hornets big Moussa Diabate this summer, using Dadiet as a primary return player in the proposed exchange.

Needless to say, the deal was turned down by Buzz City's GM Jeff Peterson, with Bondy noting that the Hornets specifically "didn't want Dadiet."

While this certainly further strengthens the notion that the 21-year-old's stock is at an all-time low, it also reveals that the Knicks are very much interested in adding more heads to their center depth heading into the upcoming campaign.

With this, though guys like John Konchar and Bruce Brown are believed to be the two best and most likely players to land a standard deal with the reigning champs, don't be surprised if someone like big man James Wiseman edges out his competition largely based on his position.