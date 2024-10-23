5 Overreactions to Knicks' humiliating loss: KAT's big flaw, McBride breaks out, more
The New York Knicks had a disastrous season-opening loss to the Celtics. The defending champions blitzed the new-look Knicks with 43 points in the first quarter and never looked back on their way to a 132-109 win on ring night. Boston tied the record for most threes in a game and proved why they are favorites to repeat. After a promising roster remake featuring a blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks left disappointed after their first contest.
Fans are already panicking. The Knicks reached the second round of the playoffs in 2024, but the Celtics dominated their way to a championship. The trades for KAT and Mikal Bridges were meant to put New York on Boston’s level, but they did not look the part in the opener.
The sample is only one game, so it is easy to overreact. The Knicks are not going 0-82 and getting blown out every night. There will be thrilling wins and plenty of promise in the Big Apple this season. Here is a look at the biggest overreactions from opening night to decide if they are here to stay or just a one-night aberration.
5. Trades ruined D
Boston went 16 of 27 from the field, including ten 3-pointers made in the first quarter as they dropped 43 points and had a 19-point advantage after 12 minutes. It felt like the Knicks never got back into the contest. They had defensive issues all night and gave up a record-tying 29 3-pointers to the Celtics.
Overreaction or problem: Overreaction
Boston is arguably the best offensive team in the NBA and was white-hot after ring night. They shot 57.7 percent from the field over the first three quarters. Yes, the Knicks had defensive lapses, but it was the Celtics' night.
New York has OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart leading their defense. All three are stout perimeter options, and Tom Thibodeau will emphasize this end of the floor. The Knicks will be better. They are still getting comfortable playing together and figuring out how to maximize their games.
4. OG is not the same after postseason injury
It was a forgettable night for OG Anunoby. In his first season opener with the Knicks, he went one of seven from the field to finish with four points, five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 34 minutes of action. Anunoby had three fouls and the Knicks were outscored by 21 points with him on the floor.
He injured his hamstring in the playoffs and missed four of the final five games against the Pacers in the second round. Anunoby was clearly not right in Game 7 and played under five minutes. Did that injury permanently impact his game?
Overreaction or problem: Overreaction
Fans saw OG looking strong in preseason. The Celtics have the best wing duo in the NBA and present matchup issues for even the best perimeter defenders. Anunoby’s shot did not fall on Tuesday night in a forgettable performance for the entire roster.
Expect OG Anunoby to bounce back quickly. He will play a crucial role on both ends of the floor for the Knicks this season, and there should be zero worry here.
3. McBride breaking out
The one positive from opening night was Miles McBride. The Knicks' backup point guard scored 22 points on eight of ten shooting from the field, including four 3-pointers made. It was an impressive performance, and the Knicks need contributions off the bench after trading most of their depth to get Bridges and KAT.
Real or overreaction: Real
The 24-year-old has steadily improved in his first three NBA seasons and is now facing the biggest opportunity of his career. Fans saw him average 11.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 26.7 minutes per game in the 2024 playoffs. He can play a key role on a contending roster, and the Knicks desperately need his production.
McBride will be their sixth man and should be a plus shooter and scorer. He won’t average 20 points per game, but he could be a steady 13-point-per-game option that gives them a lift off the bench. The Knicks need McBride to thrive in that role if they plan on pushing for the best record in the Eastern Conference this regular season.
2. KAT's D will be fatal flaw
The Celtics were not shy about attacking Karl-Anthony Towns and making him work on the defensive end. They also limited his shooting by using wings to slow him down. Towns had 12 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, but was a minus-18 in 24 minutes of action. He offers floor spacing and gives New York a needed big man, but will his defense sink the Knicks?
Overreaction or problem: Problem
Thibodeau must figure out how to mitigate KAT’s defensive issues. He cannot guard on the perimeter and struggles to navigate screens. It is why Minnesota traded for Rudy Gobert and played Towns more at the four. The Knicks will have that option when Mitchell Robinson gets healthy, but the team cannot just wait for that moment.
New York will devise a plan and figure things out with more reps. It will be a problem into the playoffs, but the Knicks must find solutions to make a deep run. KAT provides significant offensive advantages. New York needs to play to their strengths and maximize their roster. It did not happen in the opener, but Thibs will get the best out of this roster.
1. Mikal Bridges’ jumper is broken
The Knicks gave up five first-round draft picks and more to acquire Bridges from the Nets. They thought they were getting an elite 3-and-D wing that would push them into the title race, but fans are concerned with the looks of his shot. There were clear changes in the stroke, and it is not working.
Bridges struggled in the preseason and went just two of seven from 3-point range in the opener. Is his jumper broken beyond repair?
Overreaction or problem: Overreaction (but worry)
Bridges has tinkered with his shot before. Last season, he was shooting just 31.4 percent from 3-point range after 14 games before making 38.1 percent for the rest of the season. The shot mechanics are off, but Bridges will make adjustments. He is a career 37.5 percent shooter from long range and will likely revert to that mean.
Changes must be made. The New York Knicks got blown out on opening night. It was certainly a wake-up call, but fans should not worry. Most of the issues can be blamed on playing the best team in the world who got extremely hot. The Knicks will be better moving forward, but work needs to be done to get this new-look roster on the same page. It will be only up from here.