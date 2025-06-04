The only 3 players worth trading Karl-Anthony Towns for this summer

Even after helping spearhead the charge toward the most successful season the New York Knicks have seen in a quarter of a century, Karl-Anthony Towns appears to be a hot name being thrown around the league's trade rumor mill.

Though at first such chatter was viewed merely as baseless rumblings, following Tuesday's surprise firing of Tom Thibodeau, it's clear that nothing can be written off this offseason.

Since their Eastern Conference Finals ouster, the big man has been linked to a number of hypothetical blockbuster scenarios, including ones that involve future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant being shipped out to the Big Apple in exchange for his services.

However, considering he's coming off one of his best seasons in the league and earned his fifth and third All-Star and All-NBA nods, respectively, in the process, it's safe to say that even though Durant may still be playing at a rather high level, the Knicks very likely could get more in return for Towns than an aging, oft-injured star who's seven years his senior.

Frankly, there's a strong case to be made that parting ways with KAT after just one season -- and a highly successful one, at that -- would be unnecessary and in rather poor taste.

That said, if Leon Rose and company find themselves hell-bent on dealing the center, there are a few players, in particular, that could prove to be worth striking on such a move.

Lauri Markkanen

For the past several seasons, Jazz star Lauri Markkanen has been a regular within the trade rumor circuit.

Perhaps the 2025 offseason is when he's finally moved, and, should this be the case, the Knicks might want to make an offer.

At just 28 years old, Markkanen is in the prime of his career and is easily one of the best two-way frontcourt commodities the league currently has to offer, with his all-time averages of 18.2 points and 7.1 rebounds on 37.1 percent shooting from deep and a 114 defensive rating only further strengthening this latter sentiment.

Measuring in at 7-feet, 240 pounds, the Finnish-born baller has the build to immediately slot in as New York's replacement pivot for Towns, while his skill set makes him more than capable of switching between both the four and five spots -- something KAT has clearly struggled to do.

Considering Utah is leaning into a youth movement and is well known for being difficult in negotiations, the most likely way to strike a deal for Markkanen would be to include a third team in the mix that covets Towns.

Even with the expected hurdles that come with such a hypothetical move, it could be well worth considering.

Domantas Sabonis

Staying on the direct positional replacement track, Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis is someone who's more than deserving of New York's consideration.

Coming off one of his best seasons to date, the three-time All-Star wrapped up 2024-25 with stellar all-around averages of 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds (3.8 coming on the offensive glass), and 6.0 assists while shooting a highly efficient 59.0 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from deep.

Despite his elite efforts, Sacramento still finds itself in a rather obscure place, as they traded away their cornerstone point guard in De'Aaron Fox mid-way through last season and missed out on the playoffs altogether with their makeshift roster construction.

His style of play could be beyond perfect on this Knicks team that could use more second-chance opportunities (ranked 19 in offensive rebounds) and more reliable offensive initiators and facilitators to help alleviate the pressures thrust upon Jalen Brunson's shoulders.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

If Giannis Antetokounmpo is actually made available, the Knicks would be foolish not to inquire about his availability.

If this past postseason run taught them anything, it's that they need more trusty weapons on offense, reliable anchors on defense, and players with experience navigating through high-pressure postseason action.

The Bucks superstar checks all three boxes.

Throughout his 12 seasons in the league, Giannis has filled up his resume with a bevy of accomplishments, such as nine All-Star and All-NBA nods, two MVP awards, a Defensive Player of the Year, an NBA Championship, and a Finals MVP.

Considering he's coming off a season where he dropped 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while willing his bruised and battered Milwaukee squad to the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference standings, it doesn't seem like he's slowing down on adding more accolades to his mantle anytime soon.

Without question, New York could only benefit from adding such a wunderkind to their title-hungry roster -- even if it means losing Karl-Anthony Towns in the process.