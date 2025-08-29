Mavericks just gifted Knicks perfect target to help newest problem

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Olivie-Maxence Prosper has been waived by the Dallas Mavericks, and considering the New York Knicks currently have zero players signed to two-way contracts, he could be an intriguing target. At just 23 years old, Prosper would be an interesting player for the Knicks to take a chance on, especially considering their current financial situation.

Though he didn’t play much for the Mavs this past season, he put up solid G League numbers during his rookie campaign in 2023-24. Dallas didn’t have him spend much time there last season, but if New York had him take a step back and spend some time in Westchester, perhaps they could revitalize his career.

Prosper was a first-round pick in 2023 and is already looking for his next NBA home.

Why would Olivier-Maxence Prosper make sense for Knicks?

The Knicks have one of the most expensive rosters in the NBA. As they gear up for what looks to be multiple years of title contention, ironing out the back end of the roster will slowly become more and more important as their top players begin to earn more and more money.

Take a look at the past couple of NBA Champions. The 2025 Oklahoma City Thunder managed to win during the window where their best players weren’t making much money, but even past that, they had guys like Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins on cheap contracts.

The 2024 Boston Celtics had Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard on cheap deals. The 2023 Denver Nuggets had Bruce Brown. The 2022 Golden State Warriors had Andrew Wiggins (and then they had to pay him).

There’s no guarantee that Prosper will turn into a world-beating player. He may never suit up for the Knicks. But at 6-foot-7 and with his solid shooting during his one G League campaign with the Texas Legends in 2023-24, he could be worth taking a chance on.

Hauser and Luke Kornet spent time in the G League. Alex Caruso did, too. Lu Dort, Austin Reaves, and Naz Reid were two-way contract guys. More and more teams are hitting on these types of buy-low players.

Prosper fits the mold. His first team gave up on him, but he’s got an NBA-level build. There’s no downside to the idea of the Knicks signing him to a two-way contract and seeing how he fares in Westchester.

Finding shooting with size in the NBA isn’t easy, and if Prosper develops well, he could bring that to New York’s lineup.