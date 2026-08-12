Knicks now slated to hit LeBron with one final blow following summer rejection

The New York Knicks are set to kick off their title defense tour against the new-look 76ers, as it was revealed on Tuesday that their season-opening matchup against Philadelphia will be held on October 20 out at MSG.

Without question, this is the best-case scenario for how the defending champions should start the 2026-27 campaign, especially considering how they operated this offseason.

As is the case with every newly anointed champion, the Knicks will partake in their ring ceremony on opening night, which not only includes each member of the club receiving their championship ring, but also the act of hoisting their championship banner up into the rafters.

The fact that all this is happening following a 53-year title drought, and after countless examples of hardship and heartbreak have been endured throughout this span, is almost certainly enough for every Knicks fan.

Of course, the fact that all of this will be happening with LeBron James in the building, the man who spurned the Knicks on a few occasions throughout his 24-year career (2010 and 2018, specifically) and who, joyously enough, was just rejected by the ball club in free agency when he came crawling, truly is the cherry on top of this illustrious event.

New York being the ones to say no in the end, and having the opportunity to force him to watch the team he has regularly disrespected celebrate their title, absolutely has the makings of this season opener being a feel-good moment for the ages.

Knicks have another feel-good opportunity with 76ers opening matchup

Vindictive reasons aren't the only ones that make this opener against the 76ers exciting for the Knicks.

In fact, there's one particular factor that makes this matchup truly heartwarming.

With Philadelphia coming to town, former Knicks big Ariel Hukporti will have his opportunity to take part in the festivities despite no longer being a part of the team.

While he may not have played all that many minutes during his two-year tenure with the club, Hukporti consistently provided energy and hustle when called upon, and even had a few highlight moments during New York's NBA Finals matchup against the Spurs, namely in their title-clinching Game 5 win when he packed Luke Kornet's alley-oop attempt late in the third.

The 24-year-old ultimately opted to look for new opportunities elsewhere and, in the end, signed with the 76ers on a one-year deal worth $3.4 million during this summer's free agency period.

While he may no longer be a member of the Knicks, fortunately, he'll be able to celebrate with them during their ring ceremony.