Not even LeBron is believed to be enough for 76ers to topple Knicks

Since they were handily downed in sweep fashion during the 2026 Eastern Conference Semifinals by the eventual champion New York Knicks, the 76ers have been on an all-out mission to fully lean into win-now mode.

Frankly, with their slew of offseason moves headlined by the blockbuster trade for Jaylen Brown and the signing of LeBron James in free agency, it seems that their mission has been more than accomplished.

Unfortunately for them, however, it appears that even these superstar additions to a roster already featuring guys like Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and V.J. Edgecombe still aren't believed to be enough to topple the Knicks.

That is, at least, not according to the folks at ESPN, who, in a recent conference champions and Finals predictions exercise, gave New York the considerable edge in the race for the East crown, placing them first in their ranks with 68 total points.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, placed second with 51 points.

Now, this should come as no real surprise. After all, including the postseason, the Knicks breezed by the 76ers by way of a 6-2 series record. Add in matchups against Brown's Celtics and LeBron's Lakers, and this mark balloons up to 10-4.

Even with all the moves made by other East contenders, given their "record run through the playoffs and Finals," this Knicks squad that still boasts the majority of their title-winning core should undoubtedly be seen as the favorites to win their conference in 2027.

Knicks stud not fearing new-look 76ers despite offseason shakeups

The Knicks clearly aren't losing sleep over the bevy of shakeups Philadelphia took part in this summer.

At least, that's the impression that Josh Hart gave during a recent interview on NBC Sports Philadelphia's show, Take Off, where he said, "I don't really care" about the ongoing discourse about whether his Knicks or the 76ers should be viewed as "the team to beat" heading into 2026-27.

This was far from the only slight Hart threw at Philadelphia during his interview, of course, as he would later go on to blast the fanbase, saying Philly's "an Eagles town," suggesting the 76ers are far from a priority in their own city.

Knicks fans certainly made sure to take full advantage of this particular predicament, as it was reported that over 60 percent of ticket purchases for Game 3 of round two came from New York and New Jersey ZIP codes.

Despite being a beloved Pennsylvania sports figure, what with his role in bringing Villanova an NCAA Championship back in 2016, Hart has not shied away from throwing shade at the region's sports teams since arriving in New York.

Even with guys like LeBron and Jaylen Brown in tow, don't expect that to change anytime soon.