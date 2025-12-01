Knicks must avoid temptation once inevitable Josh Hart debate finally arrives

Since being inserted into the starting lineup for the New York Knicks back on November 24, Josh Hart has been nothing short of spectacular.

In 36.8 minutes a night throughout this stretch, the veteran has turned into a stat-sheet stuffer supreme, dropping sensational averages of 17.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 2.8 steals on 53.3 percent shooting from the floor and 45.0 percent shooting from deep.

He's now joined superstar Nikola Jokic as the only other player in league history to record 45+ rebounds, 25+ assists, 10+ steals, and over five made three-pointers while committing 10 or fewer turnovers across a four-game span.

Along the way, the Knicks have gone undefeated, which may now have some questioning whether this rotation orientation should be kept for the long haul.

Though the excitement of this dominant win streak may make it seem logical to consider preserving this starting five moving forward, it must be remembered that, when at full strength, Hart's services are most valuable when coming off the pine.

Knicks must send Josh Hart back to bench once OG Anunoby returns

The suggestion that Hart should return to the bench once New York gets back to full health should not be seen as a call for a demotion, nor does it suggest he's not a starting-caliber player.

Instead, it should be viewed as a means of getting the most value out of his Swiss Army Knife talents.

It goes without saying that this Knicks second unit has improved tenfold compared to those seen during the Tom Thibodeau regime, particularly on the offensive end.

However, even with guys like Jordan Clarkson and Mitchell Robinson serving as key figures in New York's reserve collection, their talent pool is predominantly filled with one-trick ponies, which makes in-game rotational strategies a bit more complex.

Having a jack-of-all-trades player, fresh and ready to go at a moment's notice, residing on the bench simplifies coaching decision-making considerably, and Hart has and should continue to serve in such a role when the roster gets back to 100 percent health.

Let's not forget that the only reason Hart was inserted into the starting lineup last week in the first place was due to Landry Shamet's unfortunate shoulder injury, and the only reason he was in the first five was due to OG Anunoby's ongoing absence while he recovers from a nagging hamstring injury.

Once both players return, this hierarchy should not all of a sudden be thrown out the window because Hart has excelled when filling in for both of them.

Rather, his elite production should be a confidence boost that if coach Mike Brown has to replace either of them moving forward, or even perhaps another stud such as forward Mikal Bridges, the 30-year-old has the capability of stepping up and showing out when called upon.

Josh Hart is a high-impact player who consistently provides leadership, versatility, and an overall spark to the lineup whenever he's on the floor.

Though one could argue that his play in the starting lineup suggests he deserves to remain in his current role even when Anunoby gets medically cleared, on the contrary, teams also covet such attributes in their sixth man spot.

Throughout the years, the Knicks have seen their fair share of tremendous contributors serve as the first player off the bench. From JR Smith to Anthony Mason, the list is quite extensive.

Being sent back to the pine once this Knicks roster gets healthy should not be deemed as a step down for Hart, but rather, an opportunity for him to further intertwine his name with some of the franchise's beloved and most cherished sixth men.