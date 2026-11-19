All summer long, talk of the New York Knicks looking for a trade partner to acquire Miles McBride was all the rage.

Considering their rising payroll coupled with the fact that Deuce is eligible for a new contract next offseason, fans and pundits alike were strongly under the assumption that dealing the guard away in hopes of bringing back any semblance of a future-focused asset would be more beneficial than running the risk of losing him for nothing in free agency.

Now, roughly a month into the 2026-27 NBA season, such chatter has become rather silent.

Though it's undeniable that trying to flip McBride's expiring deal for even a couple of measly future second-rounders is the strategic play, especially if they plan on parting with him anyway come the offseason, given the way they approached Mitchell Robinson's situation just last season and this past summer, there's evidence that suggests this Knicks front office may actually be content staying put.

Knicks not averse to letting free agents walk in the name of winning

Let's not forget that just last season, Robinson, like McBride now, was a name frequently floated into the trade rumor mill, as he was on an expiring deal and was presumably bound to receive a bigger offer from rival teams in free agency than what the Knicks could feasibly afford.

Though there were whispers that New York received some calls regarding his services ahead of the February trade deadline, ultimately Leon Rose and company kept him in tow as they geared up for what they hoped would be a deep postseason run.

In the end, the Knicks found themselves snapping their 53-year NBA Championship drought, with Robinson specifically playing a major role in their illustrious run to glory. Unfortunately, however, they saw Robinson price himself out of the Big Apple entirely just a few weeks after their championship parade, as he inked a lofty three-year, $47.38 million deal with the Boston Celtics.

Ultimately, Rose and Co. will have to decide whether they want to run the same game plan with McBride.

Following a rough start to the season, the Knicks are riding high on a 6-2 record over their last eight games, while Deuce is producing admirably to the tune of 7.3 points and 1.4 rebounds on a blistering 44.4 percent shooting from deep in 14 games off the pine.

Should New York believe they can legitimately make a run as is to become the first repeat champion in nearly a decade, perhaps it's worth it for them to hold off on parting ways with McBride at this year's deadline and let him choose his own destiny come the summer.

Of course, if they feel planning ahead would be best, then making a move could be their preferred course of action.

Based on recent history, however, the Knicks are by no means averse to letting their key rotation players walk in free agency in pursuit of a title.