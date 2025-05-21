Timberwolves making Julius Randle realization Knicks were robbed of

The Minnesota Timberwolves are getting to enjoy a peak, Conference Finals version of Julius Randle that the New York Knicks never got to see because of his injury during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. In Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, Randle looked amazing, and it gives Knicks fans a glance at what they could have had.

A shoulder injury prevented Randle from being on the court during the 2024 NBA Playoffs, as injuries derailed what looked like a promising Knicks season as they ran into the Indiana Pacers in the second round. Since then, Randle has been traded to the Timberwolves, and both he and the Knicks, without him, are in the Conference Finals.

Still, while the Knicks are undoubtedly thrilled with where they are at, seeing Randle perform this well this deep into the playoffs will naturally lead to some wonders and ‘What If’ questions.

How did Julius Randle play in Game 1 of the WCF?

In the Wolves’ first Western Conference finals game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Randle was the best player on the court, especially as Anthony Edwards dealt with the remnants of an ankle injury he sustained in the first quarter.

Randle exploded for 20 points, three rebounds, and one assist in the first half, shooting a red-hot 6-of-8 from the field and 5-of-6 from beyond the three-point line. He was

The former Knick was the perfect co-star to Edwards, who saw a ton of pressure from Oklahoma City’s elite defense.

What did the Knicks miss out on?

Again, New York has absolutely no regrets with the way it’s handled their roster situation for the past year. They are also in the Conference Finals. Still, Randle’s play in Game 1 on Tuesday night will make the Knicks wish (even more so) that they had him last season.

Perhaps his presence could have lifted them past the Pacers in the second round. Maybe they could have put up a fight against the eventual champions, the Boston Celtics. Having Randle available probably would have also helped take some of the load off of Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein, and others.

But at the same time, if Randle had played well and the Knicks went far in the playoffs last year, maybe they wouldn’t have made the trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Regardless, Randle’s shoulder injury may have robbed the Knicks of the type of player that Minnesota got to see in Game 1 of the Conference Finals. And at the very least, he could have made last year’s playoff run much more interesting.