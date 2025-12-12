Mike Brown already has the Knicks making history

Under Mike Brown's guidance, it's more than apparent that the New York Knicks have leveled up their on-court production in comparison to the previous regime led by Tom Thibodeau, particularly on the offensive end.

In fact, the rate at which they've improved is so impressive that it's now officially reached historic heights.

Knicks have seen largest leap in three-point attempts in NBA history

During a recent edition of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Yahoo Sports' Tom Haberstroh revealed that the Knicks now hold the greatest year-over-year increase in three-point attempts the NBA has ever seen, going from 34.1 in 2024-25 to 40.8 through 24 games played in 2025-26.

Fortunately, this uptick in activity from beyond the arc has also translated to rather enviable success, as they rank sixth in the association in long-range percentage at 37.8, up from 36.9 while hoisting up the fourth-fewest attempts.

Along with this, it should come as no surprise that their offensive production as a whole has improved drastically from last year to this year, as they've gone from posting a points per game average of 115.8 and an offensive rating of 117.3 to, now, averages of 120.5 and 121.8, ranking fifth and second in the league, respectively.

Surprisingly, however, this surge comes while their most dangerous sniper, Karl-Anthony Towns, finds himself amid a rather underwhelming slump.

Over these first few months of action, the five-time All-Star and arguably the greatest shooting big man of all time is cashing in on a mere 35.5 percent clip from deep, his worst mark since his rookie season a decade ago.

To pick up the slack, guys like Mikal Bridges (41.0 percent), OG Anunoby (39.4 percent), and Miles McBride (44.4 percent) are converting at near or official career-high rates.

After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in a quarter century last season, Leon Rose and company opted to part ways with the headman that brought them there in Thibodeau and sought to spice things up with a more modern-era, offensive-minded coach in Brown.

Needless to say, considering how close they had just come to the championship round, the expectation heading into year one with Brown at the helm was that great improvements needed to be seen, and soon.

Excitingly enough, not even midway through his debut campaign with the Knicks, this mission already seems to be accomplished. So much so, in fact, that the improvements made have literally reached historical levels.