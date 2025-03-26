New York Knicks' magic number to clinch a playoff spot

The New York Knicks are close to achieving something they haven't done since 2013 -- securing their third consecutive playoff berth. New York has sat in the No. 3 spot in the East for most of the season, and is currently three games ahead of No. 4 Indiana.

The Knicks have had a few unexcusable losses since Jalen Brunson sprained his ankle, but have won their past two games. A win over the Clippers on Wednesday would mean one significant thing for New York: another trip to the playoffs.

What does magic number mean?

A team's magic number is the number of games they must win to secure a playoff spot.

What is the Knicks' magic number?

New York's magic number to secure a playoff spot is one, so if the Knicks beat the Clippers tonight (March 26), they'd officially secure a postseason berth.

If they don't win, they could punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win over the Bucks on Friday (Milwaukee will be without Damian Lillard indefinitely) or Sunday against the Trail Blazers. That's their schedule for the rest of the week. Hopefully, New York will get the job done against LA, so fans no longer need to keep track of the magic number.

Knicks' playoff history since 2000

2024: Beat the Sixers in first round (4-2), lost in second round to the Pacers (3-4)

2023: Beat the Cavaliers in first round (4-1), lost in second round to the Heat (2-4)

2021: Lost in first round to the Hawks (1-4)

2013: Beat the Celtics in the first round (4-2), lost in second round to the Pacers (2-4)

2012: Lost in first round to the Heat (1-4)

2011: Lost in first round to the Celtics (0-4)

2004: Lost in first round to the Nets (0-4)

2001: Lost in first round to the Raptors (2-3)

2000: Beat the Raptors in the first round (3-0), beat the Heat in the second round (4-3), lost in Eastern Conference Finals to the Pacers (2-4)