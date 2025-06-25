Knicks looking to pluck from the Popovich tree with latest coaching search update

With the NBA Draft having officially arrived and the start of free agency soon to follow, the New York Knicks still find themselves searching for their next head coach.

Throughout the weeks since Tom Thibodeau's surprise dismissal, the franchise has been attached to several candidates as possible options to fill their void on the sidelines.

From Coach of the Year winners to former members of the organization, the names that have been linked to the Knickerbockers have been rather diverse when it comes to both status and success rates.

Now, it appears recent Gregg Popovich disciples are being added to this growing list of possible suitors for the role, as New York has requested and subsequently received permission from the New Orleans Pelicans to interview assistant coach James Borrego for their head coaching gig.

Knicks to hold formal interview with James Borrego for coaching position

A two-time NBA Champion as part of Popovich's staff with the San Antonio Spurs (2005, 2007), Borrego has seen ample run out on the NBA's sidelines, boasting over 20 years of experience coaching in the association in multiple capacities.

Throughout this time, the 47-year-old has served as head coach in a total of 331 games, boasting an overall record of 148-183 (.447 winning percentage).

His last time serving as a team's lead clipboard wielder came during the 2021-22 season, where he guided the Charlotte Hornets to a 43-39 record, by far the franchise's best record over the last nine seasons. During this same year, Charlotte went on to lead the league in assists and ranked sixth in offensive efficiency, per Cleaning the Glass.

Characterized as a "players-first" coach who leans heavily on the offensive side of the ball with a major emphasis on movement and floor spacing, Borrego projects as somewhat of the antithesis of Thibodeau's approach to the game, which, considering how the Knicks stars were driven into the ground despite their vocal criticisms and simplistic offensive attack, could be a welcomed shake up.

With this recent report, Borrego joins Mike Brown as yet another member of the Popovich tree to receive an invitation to interview for the head coaching vacancy of the New York Knicks, and becomes just the fourth individual to receive a formal sit-down, alongside Taylor Jenkins and Micah Nori.

In their previous odds reveal for who could ultimately land the job, DraftKings Sportsbook had Borrego as the fifth most-likely hire at +2200.