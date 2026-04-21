Knicks look more foolish by the day as Mikal Bridges trade goes up in smoke

The New York Knicks gave up five first-round draft picks to acquire Mikal Bridges in 2024, and that looks like a massive mistake as his struggles mount. Fans were losing it after the 6’6 forward took the final shot in the Game 2 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Bridges has been struggling and wasn’t having a good game. Why was he the one attempting the final look when New York was down by one? Fans certainly can’t figure it out.

Since Feb. 1, Bridges averaged 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steal in 30.3 minutes per game. He shot just 32.5 percent from 3-point range, but New York went 23-11 during that stretch. Those aren’t the numbers of a player a contender parts with five first-round draft picks for. Fans knew Bridges would be the key to a playoff run, and things aren’t looking great after two games.

Bridges had ten points, two assists, one rebound, and one steal in Game 2. He made three of his ten field goals in 37 minutes of action. The Knicks clearly needed him on the floor, but Bridges had to pass the ball at the end. That shot alone proves New York vastly overpaid for his services.

Mikal Bridges' trade looks like a disaster for the Knicks

Bridges has scored a total of 21 points in the first two playoff games and is three of ten from 3-point range. That isn’t good enough. The Knicks paid superstar value and aren’t even getting elite role player production from the 29-year-old.

The NBA is planning to reform the lottery, which could make this draft haul even more valuable. The Knicks couldn’t have known that at the time, but it was always risky to overpay so much for a 3-and-D role player.

Fans were absolutely losing it on Bridges after Game 2. It has been a frustrating season that is made worse by the package New York gave up to acquire him.

BROTHER WHY IS MIKAL BRIDGES TAKING THE LAST SHOT OF THE GAME.



WHAT ARE WE DOING MAN. — tGrass (@tGrass715) April 21, 2026

Hahaha



Knicks have to use a timeout there and get Jalen Brunson a shot. How do they let Mikal Bridges take the game winner? — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) April 21, 2026

I was standing up when I realized New York could still win at the buzzard, then I sat down when I realized Mikal Bridges was taking the game winning shot — Wilder Adams (@whatsontapnba) April 21, 2026

Game on the line and the ball went in the hands of Mikal Bridges — Karon Keyes (@KeyesKaron38675) April 21, 2026

The Lakers gave up one first-round draft pick to acquire Luka Doncic. Phoenix only netted one first-rounder for Kevin Durant. The Cavaliers gave up just Darius Garland to get James Harden. New York paid way too much for Bridges. They acted like the Clippers when they knew trading for Paul George meant signing Kawhi Leonard in free agency.

It is not just the price they paid for Bridges. Trading so many draft picks and locking in another expensive contract has limited what New York can do to improve their roster. That has made fans even more frustrated with Bridges’ struggles.

This trade looks like an absolute disaster after Game 2, but nothing is really lost. The series shifts to Atlanta, tied at one game apiece. New York is still favored and just needs to win one road game to be back in the driver's seat. They have the best player in the series. The Knicks should win, but they must play better than they did on Monday night.

The New York Knicks desperately need Mikal Bridges to step up. This trade looks awful right now, and the 6’6 forward’s confidence is questionable. He did take the final shot, but he shouldn’t have. Now, all Knicks fans can do is regret this trade until Game 3 on Thursday night. Hopefully, that is when Bridges bounces back. If not, this will only get worse, so stay tuned.