While Knicks look for new players, a former talent has made his return to the league

Amid the growing buzz over the recent signings the New York Knicks made for their upcoming training camp, news broke that a former player has officially made their way back into the league.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Elfrid Payton has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings.

Payton spent two full seasons with the Knicks from 2019 to 2021, the latter of which he served as the club's starting point guard. He closed out his tenure with averages of 10.1 points, 4.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals.

Since his stint in the Big Apple, the point guard has bounced around quite a bit, in the association, its developmental affiliate teams, and in the BSN with Osos de Manatí of Puerto Rico

The last time Payton suited up in the NBA was back in 2024-25 with the Charlotte Hornets, where, in six games, he averages just 1.0 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.2 rebounds.

He spent the 2025-26 season with San Antonio's G League team, the Austin Spurs, where he averaged 6.4 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game while primarily coming off the pine.

Though he may not have ever managed to live up to his lottery selection status, and fizzled out from the Knicks as a result of his offensive shortcomings, Payton is objectively a multi-facited talent who can provide solid facilitation skills, underrated backcourt rebounding abilities, and can close out off passing lanes on the defensive end with with 6-foot-8 wingspan.

After a one-year hiatus, the 32-year-old finds himself receiving another shot in the NBA thanks to the Kings.

Knicks clearly prepping for roster battle ahead of training camp

Just as Payton has done with the Kings, there are a number of players who are looking to find their new home ahead of 2026-27 with the Knicks.

This week, New York has signed a bevy of players to Exhibit 9 contracts, with names ranging from career journeymen wings like Bruce Brown to former second overall NBA Draft selections like James Wiseman.

Exhibit 9 contracts serve as non-guaranteed agreements that can convert to a standard one-year minimum contract if the player makes a club's opening-day roster.

In other words, it's an invitation to prove their worth in training camp.

Right now, the Knicks have one final roster spot up for grabs and are bringing in five players on such a deal to duke it out for the vacant slot.

Needless to say, New York is prepping for a crowded roster battle during their upcoming training camp.