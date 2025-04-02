New York Knicks legend named first-ballot Hall of Famer: Instant reaction

Chances are that if you were asked who your favorite New York Knicks player of all time is, you might say Carmelo Anthony (depending on what generation of Knicks fandom you were born into). He arrived in the Mecca in 2011 after being traded to New York from Denver.

Anthony spent the next six-and-a-half seasons playing for the Knicks, leading New York to three consecutive playoff appearances in his first three seasons. He averaged 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game during his time in NYC. Melo orchestrated several unforgettable moments, from his epic 2012-13 season to dropping 62 points at the Garden in 2014.

He was traded to the Thunder in September 2017, ending his run in New York. Melo finished his legendary NBA career playing for OKC, Houston, Portland, and the Lakers. He officially retired from basketball in May 2023 after 19 seasons.

Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony elected to Hall of Fame

Melo has been a regular figure at MSG since retiring, hyping up the current Knicks squad from the baseline. It's clear which of his former teams is nearest to his heart -- New York. It's fitting that his son, Kiyan, will continue his father's legacy at Syracuse, beginning next season.

Anthony has another big accomplishment to celebrate this year, too. On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania revealed that Melo was elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

First ballot: Carmelo Anthony has been notified that he's been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025, sources tell ESPN. Anthony made 10 All-Star appearances and six All-NBA teams in 19 seasons to go along with three Olympic gold medals for Team USA. pic.twitter.com/b079xHPqZB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 2, 2025

Anthony will go down in history as one of the best scorers of all time, not just in the NBA. He's one of the best players to suit up for Team USA, winning three gold medals and one bronze. Never forget when he dropped 37 points (10-of-12 from three) in 14 minutes, 29 seconds en route to the United States' 156-73 win over Nigeria at the 2012 London Olympics.

Everyone knew Melo would be a Hall of Famer, but that doesn't make Wednesday's reveal any less exciting. He's one of the best to ever do it, from Oak Hill to Syracuse, the NBA, and the Olympics. Congratulations to a legend.