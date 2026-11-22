Face-offs between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have once again become must-see TV following their recent, hard-fought playoff bouts in two of the last three years.

Sunday's matchup not only carries the weight of a heated, revived rivalry, but also potential historical context.

Following the club's epic 97-96 win over the Portland Trail Blazers the other night, Jalen Brunson is now tied with Julius Randle and Richie Guerin for the most 30-point, 5-assist, 5-rebound games in Knicks history with 33.

One more showing of such production would leave him alone at the top of such an impressive category.

It just so happens that, just last season, Brunson literally averaged these exact kinds of numbers in New York's regular season series against the Pacers, as he posted 31.3 points, 8.0 assists, and 5.6 rebounds through three games.

Already this season, he has a 33-point, 11-assist performance against Indiana, though his one rebound obviously kept him from adding another 30/5/5 game to his collection.

Should star center Karl-Anthony Towns be sidelined for a second consecutive game due to a recent illness, as it was during their win over Portland, the onus to take on more of a do-it-all role will fall on Brunson's shoulders, which not only should strengthen his odds of dropping 30-plus points and 5-plus dimes, but also 5-plus rebounds.

Jalen Brunson has been on an absolute tear over last month with Knicks

Following a sluggish start to the season for both Jalen Brunson individually and the Knicks as a whole, New York has been on an absolute tear as of late, with their superstar guard serving as the leading catalyst in their exciting turnaround.

Since the beginning of November, the Knicks have gone a whopping 8-2, the third-best mark in the association throughout this span.

Brunson has been a man on a mission, as he's been dropping ridiculous averages of 27.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting a blistering 46.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Most impressive of all is the fact that Brunson's clutch gene has officially resurfaced throughout this stretch, as he's now once again the game's most dominant offensive presence in crunch-time situations this year with his league-leading 32 points, 10 assists, and five three-pointers made in the final five minutes of a contest when the score is within five points.

It's become more evident by the day that all Brunson needed to do during his early-season rut was to remain patient and wait for the rust to shake off following an offseason of dormancy due to his wrist surgery.

Now over a month into the 2026-27 campaign, it appears Brunson is back to his fully healthy self, and the Knicks are reaping the benefits as a result.