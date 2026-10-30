Kevin Knox signing news another painful reminder of how wrong Knicks were

Before the New York Knicks officially snapped their 53-year championship drought last season, they were a perennial punchline in the NBA, what with their countless misdoings and painfully bad decision-making.

A prime example of the latter just found himself making headlines for rather underwhelming reasons.

On Friday, reports surfaced that Kevin Knox, who was selected ninth overall by the Knicks in the 2018 NBA Draft, has signed a rest-of-season contract with Unicaja Malaga of the Liga ACB.

Now eight years removed from his initial arrival in the association with the Knicks, and five seasons after his unceremonious departure from the Big Apple, fans are well aware of just how poorly this draft-day decision fared for New York.

However, with the news that he's officially departing from the league, it only reemphasizes just how disastrous this Scott Perry- and Steve Mills-led decision truly was, especially when considering the fact that they passed up on eventual MVPs like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (selected 11 overall) and future starters on championship-winning teams like Michael Porter Jr. (selected 14 overall), both of whom are still playing at impressively high levels, to land him.

Kevin Knox isn't the only former Knicks player to be signed Friday

Kevin Knox may be the most noteworthy former Knicks player to have recently been scooped up by a new squad on Friday, but he's not the only one.

As reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, Ochai Agbaji has agreed to sign a standard contract with the injury-ravaged OKC Thunder.

Agbaji was a member of this year's crop of training camp ballers for the Knicks, where he played three games during the preseason and averaged just 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 9.5 minutes per night.

Despite having the allure of being a recent lottery-selected, defensive-minded wing, New York's need for more center depth led them to sign James Wiseman to their 14 standard roster spot instead.

Frankly, due to his rather underwhelming production throughout camp and in the preseason, even if the Knicks were looking to bolster their wing depth, reports are they were heavily leaning toward Bruce Brown, not Agbaji.

Ultimately, the fifth-year pro was waived just before the start of the regular season, leading him to the open waters of unrestricted free agency.

Now, he finds himself slated to suit up for his fourth squad since entering the association. Hopefully, for his sake, the Thunder can find a way to pull out the potential that made him a top-14 pick to begin with back in 2022.