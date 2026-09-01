Karl-Anthony Towns urgency continues to grow with key deadline rapidly approaching

The biggest question surrounding this New York Knicks team ironically pertains to the biggest player on the entire roster.

Karl-Anthony Towns is entering year three of his current four-year, $220.4 million pact and is eligible to extend with New York on a new, multi-year deal. Of course, with the Knicks on the cusp of entering the second apron for the next several years as is, questions over what a fair and agreeable salary could look like have actively been running rampant.

As ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently noted on an episode of the Hoop Collective podcast, Towns' "preference" is certainly to re-up with the club, which should have many feeling quite confident about his long-term status in the Big Apple.

Of course, the NBA insider did make it a point to remind listeners that while KAT would find it ideal to remain with the Knicks, "he can be a free agent," potentially as soon as next summer (holds a player option for the 2027-28 season), should a suitable agreement not be reached. That should only drive up his asking price, as New York will have to outbid the competition for his services.

Negotiations have been ongoing since the start of the summer, and little to no publicly known progress has been made. The deadline to reach an agreement this calendar year is officially less than two months out: October 19, the day before the regular season tips off.

Without question, urgency to find a resolution is rapidly growing as time continues to dwindle.

Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns widely projected to reach a compromise

Just as Jalen Brunson did back in the summer of 2024, many expect Towns to take a bit of a pay cut to stay with the Knicks for the long haul.

Right now, the All-Star pivot is eligible to ink a brand new extension with New York worth up to $272 million over a four-year span. Of course, doing so would handicap the defending champions even more from a financial standpoint moving forward.

Fortunately, The Athletic's James L. Edwards III is suggesting that Towns taking a discount with his next deal is "very realistic," proposing that somewhere in the ballpark of three years, $135 million could be a reasonable middle ground, especially if his current fourth-year option of $61 million is picked up.

Towns played a pivotal role in the Knicks taking home their first NBA Championship in 53 years this past season, wrapping up their playoff run with averages of 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 2.6 stocks per game on 55.1 percent shooting from the floor and 45.6 percent shooting from deep while registering the second-best plus-minus in the league at plus-13.6.

Coming to a compromise when it comes to the price of his next contract should be seen as a must for the Knicks.