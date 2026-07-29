Josh Hart stays trolling direct Knicks rival in most hilarious way

Though the NBA may be well into the offseason, the league's dormancy hasn't stopped New York Knicks wing Josh Hart from trolling some of his team's rival stars.

The long-time Yankees fan recently took to X to poke fun at Cavaliers cornerstone Donovan Mitchell and his beloved Mets by writing, suggesting that the ball club should strongly consider making some serious shakeups: "Yo @spidadmitchell trade deadline coming up. Yall might want to make a move…it’s looking dark at the bottom."

At 45-62, the Mets are one of the worst ball clubs in the MLB, whereas their cross-borough rivals, though amid a bit of a slump due to widespread injuries, are tied for the third-most wins with 61.

While Mitchell clapped back with his own response shot, playfully calling Hart's Yankees allegiance into question considering he's a Maryland native, the Knicks forward responded by pointing out that the Nationals, who many in the DMV region support, are also well ahead of the Mets in the win column.

No matter what time of year it is, Hart is clearly always down to clown, especially when it comes at the expense of his friends.

Knicks wing calls out Draymond Green for take on Jalen Brunson pay cut

As Knicks fans are well aware, Hart is not someone who's afraid to speak his mind when he feels it to be necessary.

From calling out Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs for not taking his Knicks seriously heading into and throughout the NBA Finals to clapping back at reporters for not believing in his three-point shooting abilities, the veteran never shies away from saying what he feels.

With this, it should come as no surprise that he recently shared his thoughts on Draymond Green's take regarding Jalen Brunson's optional $113 million pay cut from a few years back, where the Warriors star said: "He's the top guy. Let Josh Hart or somebody else take less."

In response, Hart shared a straightforward statement on X directed at Green, where he wrote: "We got to normalize grown men not counting other peoples pockets."

The decision by Brunson was truly unprecedented. The closest another Knicks player has come to taking such a discount in the 21 Century was Carmelo Anthony, when he took roughly $5 or $6 million less than the max back in 2014, a whopping $108 to $109 million difference.

Of course, despite it being a rarity at the time, due to the fact that Leon Rose built up what ultimately became New York's championship-winning roster, it appears other stars around the league are starting to adopt a similar approach to their own extensions.