Josh Hart just said what Knicks fans have known for years

Jalen Brunson may be the captain of this New York Knicks team, but Josh Hart is unequivocally their heart and soul.

Since arriving in the Big Apple mid-way through the 2022-23 campaign, this has been an inarguable fact about the polarizing veteran.

However, as is the case with other players of his ilk strewn across the league, such as Golden State's Draymond Green, his emotions are often worn on his sleeve -- sometimes to a fault.

Following Monday's 119-102 win over the Wizards, Hart acknowledged the complexities that come with his emotional approach to the game, saying, "There's a good side to it and also, at times, there's a bad side to it."

Knicks wing Josh Hart admits emotions can get the best of him

Over New York's last few games, fans have seen firsthand the ebbs and flows that come with someone like Hart.

He was a complete shell of himself during the club's recent road trip, seeing putrid averages of 3.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 steals with a plus-minus of -11.3 through three-straight losses, only to then see his fiery self return while at home during their ongoing two-game win-streak while dropping 13.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists with a plus-minus of +11.0 along the way.

Though perhaps maddening for some to see, Hart would note during his latest post-game interview that, even with these highs and lows, his ability to channel his emotions is "what makes me me."

As every Knicks fan can attest, Hart is undoubtedly invaluable to this club's success when he's completely dialed in.

The only issue is, they're not always guaranteed to get this version of the 30-year-old wing.

Fortunately, this kind of per-game uncertainty is something Hart admitted he's looking to work on moving forward, as he made sure to highlight how, at the end of the day, his mission is to make sure he's "breathing life into these guys and not taking life."

The hope now is, along with getting back to full strength (Hart has been hobbled by a nerve injury in his shooting hand), he can find a way to accomplish this self-appointed goal and help lift the Knicks out of the .500 record range and back into the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference standings.

Six games intot he campaign, Hart is posting averages of 6.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Though certainly far from his best numbers posted through his nine-year career, hopefully his recent play, as well as his latest comments, are a sign that better days are ahead for both him and the Knicks as a whole.