Jalen Brunson hints at ultimate clap back to Team USA after Olympics snub

When Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was ultimately chosen over Jalen Brunson to join Team USA as a backcourt reserve for the 2024 Paris Olympics, New York Knicks fans were outwardly beside themselves.

Needless to say, so, too, was the Knicks star himself.

Now, two years removed and two years shy of the 2028 games out in Los Angeles, talk of Brunson partaking in the global event is already underway -- though, this time around, he might not be so gung-ho about aiding in the United States' pursuit of another gold medal.

Knicks star hints at potentially representing Jamaica in 2028 Olympics

During a recent episode of Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, the boys discussed the possibility of participating in the next Summer Olympic Games, though Hart, Brunson, and guest Jose Alvarado broached the idea of suiting up for different teams other than the United States.

Alvarado mentioned how he represented Puerto Rico during the 2024 Olympics, which sparked the conversation over both Hart and JB's eligibility to join on with another nation themselves.

During the segment of the show, Brunson said, "I could play somewhere else," as both of his maternal grandparents are Jamaican, and noted that he thinks "it would be alright" if he sought to gain citizenship to represent them on the world's biggest stage.

Throughout his playing career, the three-time All-Star has only represented the United States on the international level.

From his days participating in the 2014 FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship to his times serving in a starring role during the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup following his debut campaign with the Knicks, all of Brunson's experience in this field has come while repping the red, white, and blue.

However, all of this participation has come before officially establishing himself as a legitimate top-15 player in the NBA.

At this point, rostering Brunson is not only a boon for a team, but also a true honor.

Behind elite ball-handling skills, shot-creation, and a ridiculous clutch gene, the 29-year-old finds himself ranking in with the fifth-highest PER rating (20.35) among point guards who have played in 50 or more games this season, while dropping sensational averages of 26.2 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds on 46.4 percent shooting from the floor and 38.0 percent shooting from deep.

In only four years with the Knicks, Brunson has gone from a rising star to easily one of the greatest players in the history of one of the game's most illustrious franchises.

Now, with this established pedigree, he has a chance to potentially pull off the ultimate clap back, as he could be one of the lone eligible superstars in the association to decline a chance to suit up for Team USA and, instead, have his coveted talents grace the Jamaican squad instead.