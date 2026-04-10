Jalen Brunson has unearthed game-changing skill set on eve of playoffs

Everyone knows New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson as one of the game's best scoring guards.

From averaging 27.0 points on 47.7 percent shooting from the floor and 38.5 percent shooting from deep over the last three campaigns to being crowned Clutch Player of the Year just a season ago, no matter the place or circumstance, the 29-year-old is widely regarded as a walking bucket.

However, with the 2026 postseason rapidly approaching, it seems Brunson is branching out beyond his usual scoring escapades and, instead, has actively put more of an emphasis on his skills as a distributor.

The results have been overwhelmingly promising, and the Knicks are currently heading into the playoffs with momentum well on their side as a result.

Jalen Brunson becoming more of a willing facilitator for Knicks

Since the beginning of April, Brunson has found himself dishing out 11.0 assists per game while the Knicks have gone an undefeated 4-0 along the way.

Though obviously a small sample size, this is merely the most recent example of just how successful New York has been when The Captain has been locked in on his facilitation game.

On 20 seperate occasions here in 2025-26, Brunson has found himself dropping nine or more assists in a game. In such situations, the Knicks have gone an impressive 15-5.

Frankly, this level of success should not come as a surprise to anyone. The fact of the matter is that Brunson commands the utmost attention from opposing defenses and regularly draws double teams due to his elite scoring skills.

With this, his running mates have been able to come across clean looks at scoring opportunities themselves, with Josh Hart serving as the most recent beneficiary with his 26-point performance in Thursday's 112-106 win over the Boston Celtics. Brunson finished the night with 10 assists.

Towns has also been significantly impacted by Brunson's recent willingness to share the wealth, as he's been posting 19.0 points on an incredibly efficient 63.9 percent shooting from the field thus far in the month.

The duo has also established itself as the game's most efficient scoring pair off of screens here in their second year together.

Needless to say, New York is one of the best offensive units in the league this year, as they are storming into the playoffs with the third-highest offensive rating at 118.9.

Brunson's scoring abilities have, without question, spearheaded their elite production, but now that his passing is coming into full swing, the Knicks have added yet another game-changing layer to their offensive punch that opposing clubs must prepare for in the postseason.