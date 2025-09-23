Jalen Brunson gives Knicks fans injury update they've been dying to hear

Toward the end of last season, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson suffered an ankle sprain that held him out for nearly a month. Though he returned just before the playoffs, there were still some lingering concerns among the fanbase. Luckily, Brunson cleared up any concerns at Knicks media day.

"No setbacks. I feel great,” Brunson said of his ankle, via James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. As the Knicks attempt to push for a championship this season, health will be as important as ever, so to hear that Brunson is ready to roll heading into the year is crucial.

But can the entire team stay healthy?

How important is health to the Knicks?

Brunson isn’t the only Knick who needs to stay on the floor for New York to be at its best. In fact, the Knicks’ expensive roster means that depth isn’t exactly at a premium, as they paid a ton of money for the top half of the roster.

Guys like Jordan Clarkson, Guerschon Yabusele, and perhaps even Malcolm Brogdon could help with this issue, but the top six or seven players on the roster need to stay healthy if the Knicks want to make a serious title push.

Asked Brunson if he had any setbacks with his ankle this summer: "No setbacks. I feel great." — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) September 23, 2025

Mitchell Robinson probably has the most health concerns to worry about, as he hasn’t been able to stay on the court consistently throughout the course of his career.

And outside of Yabusele, the Knicks don’t have a ton of center depth. With Precious Achiuwa gone, they would likely have to depend on Ariel Hukporti to play some legitimate minutes if Robinson went down. Obviously, Karl-Anthony Towns needs to stay on the court for the same reason.

Then there’s the forward trio that came close to leading the league in minutes last season. Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart were first and second, respectively, while OG Anunoby was ninth.

Having Mike Brown as the team’s head coach could help bat away some injury concerns next year. When Tom Thibodeau was leading the way, depth options often fell to the wayside in favor of heavy starter minutes. It got to the point where players were complaining about the situation.

But now that Brown is in charge, guys like Hart, Bridges, and Anunoby should theoretically get some extra rest, which should reduce their chances of getting hurt.

So, while Brunson’s ankle is probably the most important story to monitor heading into the year, the health of the entire Knicks roster should be at the forefront of conversations throughout the year, too.