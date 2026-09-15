Jalen Brunson clearly ready for season opener (and we're not talking Knicks)

Before Jalen Brunson suits up for the New York Knicks in their October 20 season opening tip-off against Philadelphia, he'll be taking to the Studio 8H stage at 30 Rock as the host for the season 52 premiere of Saturday Night Live.

Now two weeks out, it seems he's ready for his primetime sketch comedy debut.

During Monday's 78 Primetime Emmy Awards show, Brunson made a cameo in host and long-time Knicks fan Mariska Hargitay's pre-recorded opening skit, with the two playfully comparing the pressures of hosting the ceremony to winning an NBA Championship.

"It's just a lot of pressure. Have you ever felt like you have millions of eyes on you, and it all comes down to one night?"

Though his apperance may have been brief, Brunson's line delivery and reactions to his screen partner were perfectly executed, and, in turn, should give everyone confidence that he's capable of crushing his SNL debut as he did during the 2026 NBA Finals.

The season premier is scheduled for Saturday, September 26 at 11:30 pm (ET) on NBC and Peacock.

Knicks star joins a handful of NBA legends with SNL duties

The Knicks' cornerstone making history has become somewhat of a normal occurrence over these past few months.

From becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to record four straight 40-point games in a single postseason to leading the charge to the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, Brunson has been on an absolute tear in the history-making department.

Now, with him being set to host SNL, he'll soon be adding yet another all-time feat to his impressive resume.

Throughout the program's 52-year run, only four NBA players have gone on to host: Bill Russell (1979), Michael Jordan (1991), Charles Barkley (1993, 2010, 2012, and 2018), and LeBron James (2007).

Brunson is now set to become the fifth.

Even outside of the NBA, athletes hosting Saturday Night Live isn't all that common, as there have been just 35 total who have been entrusted to lead an episode since 1975. The most recent was Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, who hosted back in 2023.

Brunson joins a prestigious group of all-time New York athletes to serve as host of the program, with Yankees legend Derek Jeter appearing on the show back in December of 2001, and two-time Super Bowl MVP for the Giants, Eli Manning, hosting just months after taking down the Patriots in Super Bowl 46 in 2012.